Justin Bieber Claps Back at Hailey Baldwin Hate: I 'Loved Selena' but 'Hailey Is My Bride'

Justin Bieber has had it with fans clinging on to his past relationship with Selena Gomez, and using that to disparage his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

After the pop star shared a loving Instagram snap of his 22-year-old wife on Monday, which showed the model lounging around in bed wearing only a white tank top and a pair of sexy underwear, one of his fans left a comment on the image, claiming their relationship was a sham — and that he was still hung up on Gomez, 26.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey!” the fan account Jaileyisajoke wrote in an interaction noticed by Comments by Celebs. “You only married her to get back at SG.”

Although Bieber rarely makes comments about his past relationship, he wanted to shut down all of the hatred against his wife.

“Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd,” he wrote, adding, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back” at an ex-girlfriend.

“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” he continued, explaining that while he will always have love for Gomez, he’s moved on with his life.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you,” Bieber continued, adding that despite what fans may think they know about his life, they’re not in a place to offer him advice, or attack those near and dear to his heart.

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to or even give it energy but this is a reply to all immature messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me!!” he wrote. “Hailey is my Bride period and if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person.”

Wrapping up the lengthy note he added, “If you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

He later added, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages,” with a screenshot of his comment to his Insta Story.

