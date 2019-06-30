Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey Baldwin 'Mine' as Kendall Jenner Says She's a 'Little Bit Mine Too'

Hailey Baldwin may be Justin Bieber’s wife, but Kendall Jenner says she was her bestie first!

The 25-year-old pop star shared a sweet photo of himself and Baldwin over the weekend that showed the couple cozying up to one another in the desert.

“These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul,” he wrote, as he went on to give his wife a compliment.

“You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours,” Bieber continued, adding the sweet hashtags “forever and ever” and “til the wheels fall off.”

Weighing in on Bieber’s declaration of love, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, playfully pointed out that singer wasn’t the only one who had a close relationship with Baldwin.

“She’s a little bit mine too,” Jenner wrote, adding a raising hand emoji and the Venus symbol.

Sharing his own thoughts on the post, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun added, “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”

Bieber and Baldwin — who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018 — is planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE.

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source continued. “They are both excited.”

Wedding planning had previously taken a backseat for the couple as Bieber focused on his mental health.

“He is very happy with Hailey,” the source shared. “He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife.”

The Canadian singer — who began seeking treatment for depression in February — explained in a lengthy social media message in March that part of his desire to prioritize his mental health came from a desire to “sustain” his marriage to Baldwin and live up to the expectations he had created for himself as a future father.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”