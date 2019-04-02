Justin Bieber Apologizes For April Fools' Day Pregnancy Prank Gone Wrong

Justin Bieber is hoping it’s not too late to say sorry for an April Fools’ Day prank about him expecting a baby (baby, baby, oh my god please don’t be real) with wife Hailey Baldwin.

The “Purpose” singer made the hearts of Belibers everywhere stop on Monday after posting a series of photos on Instagram, indicating that he was set to become a father at 25 years old and mere months into his marriage to the model.

He first shared a photo of an ultrasound without a caption that some people quickly detected was somewhat lazily lifted from Google ― the photo is the second image that appears on the search engine for ultrasound.

Baldwin even weighed in on the photo, adding “very funny” in the comments section, which seemed to confirm that Bieber was indeed pranking the internet.

But a follow-up post on his account featuring multiple photos of the “Drop The Mic” host touching her stomach in what looks like a medical facility fueled growing suspicions the couple might actually be expecting.

“If U thought it was April fools,” Bieber captioned the photo.

Alas, Bieber eventually revealed the photos were all a ruse and later shared the same initial photo of the ultrasound, except this time with a photoshopped puppy at the center.

“Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote.

The pop star was clearly trying to tap into the spirit of April Fools’ Day, but his jokes sparked criticism from followers who were quick to note that the prank isn’t exactly hilarious to people struggling to become parents.

“PREGNANCY IS NOT A JOKE! There are MILLIONS of couples who are struggling with infertility and would do anything to have a child,” one person wrote on social media.

“Of course justin bieber will think a pregnancy announcement would be funny on April fools. esp so when 1 in 7 women have had a miscarriage. not to mention those suffering from infertility,” another Twitter user said.

“I’ve never been mad at @justinbieber but today I’m disappointed in him for posting a fake pregnancy announcement,” another fan wrote. “Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad, @justinbieber.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles in October. (BG015/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images) More

Bieber in an Instagram post on Tuesday offered an apology of a sort, saying that he “didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children.”