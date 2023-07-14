‘Justified’ reboot: How to watch the original Timothy Olyphant series ahead of ‘Justified: City Primeval’

Timothy Olyphant is back for an all-new adventure in Justified: City Primeval. (Photo: Getty Images, FX Networks via YouTube)

Eight years after Raylan Givens sauntered off our screens for what we thought would be the final time, he and his hat are finally back for Justified: City Primeval, a new limited series reboot of the hit Timothy Olyphant crime drama. Justified ran on FX for six seasons, garnering eight Emmy nominations, two wins and a Peabody Award. Now, thanks to the reboot boom, fans don’t have to say goodbye to their favorite U.S. Marshal after all. Loosely adapted from Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, this new limited series inserts the beloved basic cable Marshal into a story that didn’t originally include him — Raylan, I have a feeling we’re not in Kentucky anymore…

In City Primeval, Givens has relocated to Miami, Florida and is trying to focus on being a father to his 14-year-old daughter, Willa. But his plans for a father-daughter road trip are put on hold when “the Oklahoma Wildman” pays him a visit. Here’s everything you need to know about Justified: City Primeval, plus how to catch up on the first six seasons of Justified.

Where to watch Justified and the new reboot?

Justified: City Primeval will air on FX, so if you already have that channel and can tune in at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, then you should be all set. Want to stream the series after the fact? Then we recommend signing up for Hulu.

When does Justified: City Primeval come out?

Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. on FX and will stream the following day on Hulu.

What is Justified: City Primeval about?

The series reboot draws inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit — however, Leonard’s book did not actually include one of his most popular leading men. The series adapted the novel to incorporate our man Raylan.

The limited series follows Raylan after he’s relocated to Miami, where trouble continues to find him — and his family.

Who is coming back for Justified: City Primeval?

Timothy Olyphant reprises his starring role in Justified: City Primeval alongside his real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant who plays Givens' onscreen daughter, Willa.

Also returning for the series reunion are showrunners, writers and EPs. However, much of the new series cast will be new faces.

"You're not going to recognize anyone — the world, the relationships," Olyphant told Entertainment Weekly. "I just don't think you're going to see what's coming. On one hand, I really missed the cast from the original series, and on the other hand, I was so in awe and honored to work with the cast on this one."

Justified: City Primeval episodes

The new Justified reboot will have just eight episodes, two of which premiere on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Has there already been a Justified reboot?

While this is the first official reboot of Justified, Timothy Olyphant did briefly appear as a version of Raylan Givens for a quick cameo in Season 4 Episode 10 of The Good Place.