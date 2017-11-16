Justice League’s Rotten Tomatoes score revealed

‘Justice League’ finally has a Rotten Tomatoes score…

And it’s pretty rubbish.

‘Justice League’ reviews have been pouring in over the last couple of days… but review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes decided to stagger its official Tomatometer score until it was ready for an official reveal earlier today.

The verdict? Well, it’s not exactly great.

Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

Gathering up reviews from across the internet, the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer presents a single numerical score which is intended to reveal whether or not a film is worth seeing… at least, according to critics.

And the results are in – ‘Justice League’ scored just 43%.

Controversially, the score was held despite the reviews racking up since earlier this week – hyped up as part of the Rotten Tomatoes video series, See It/Skip It… and was eventually revealed earlier today.





Has DC Found Their Groove With Justice League? Think you know the #JusticeLeague Tomatometer Score? See the official reveal. Posted by See It/Skip It on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

But let’s be honest – the score is what we’re all interested in, right?

So, how did it stack up against other DC superhero movies?

Amongst the recent DC Universe offerings, it’s up there within the top three. Crucially, ‘Wonder Woman’ occupies the top slot with a staggering 93% Fresh, followed by ‘Man of Steel’ with a far less-impressive 55%. Then it’s ‘Justice League’ at number three with its meagre 43%, followed by ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ at 27%, with ‘Suicide Squad’ scoring a dismal 26%.

And if you look at older DC movies, it gets even worse.

View photos

‘Justice League’ has basically failed to even get close to Christopher Nolan’s Batman flicks, with ‘Batman Begins’ scoring 84%, ‘The Dark Knight’ at 94% and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ at 84%.

That’s right – even Tom Hardy’s Bane voice is substantially better than ‘Justice League’.

How did it far against Marvel properties? Well…

Critically-acclaimed ‘Logan’ leads the way at 93% while ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ currently stands at an impressive 92%, sharing that score with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ nabbed a very respectable 82% – all leaving ‘Justice League’ in the dust.

But is ‘Justice League’ really that bad?

Well, the critics clearly aren’t fussed, with most criticisms stemming from a very safe, almost boring storyline… and it sounds as though while there are some very cool moments, ‘Justice League’ simply fails to bring anything new to the table.

Still, at 43% it remains in the DC universe’s top 3 films.

But I’m not entirely sure that’s something to be proud about.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit