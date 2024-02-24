Justice League Unlimited: A Call To Action
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Justice League Unlimited (JLU) is a Warner Bros. Animation-produced American animated series, aired on Cartoon Network. Featuring a variety of superheroes from the DC Comics universe, it's based on the Justice League team and is a sequel to the previous Justice League series. JLU premiered on Toonami on July 31, 2004, and concluded on May 13, 2006. It's the final series in the DC animated universe that began with Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.