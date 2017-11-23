New Justice League poster adds Superman to the line-up

From Digital Spy

It's always struck us as weird that Henry Cavill's Superman wasn't on the brightly coloured, Alex Ross style poster for Justice League, seeing as he's been involved in enough of the marketing that it's obvious he's in the film anyway.

Well that has been rectified now, as Warner Bros and DC have released a new poster (in portrait and landscape forms) that adds Supes to the line-up.

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

We can't be the only ones who want to a draw a great big moustache on Cavill on this poster, if you've seen the film you'll know that the GCI 'tache removal is just so strange looking.

A piece of fan art that showed the League murdering Thor, Wolverine and Deadpool went viral earlier this week, when it was claimed that it had made its way into Chinese cinemas to promote the film's release.

A spokesperson from Warner Bros told Digital Spy that the poster definitely wasn't official, as if anyone genuinely believed it was anyway, adding that the fan art had been "inadvertently picked and reposted".

Justice League opened last week to mixed reviews, and the lowest opening weekend at the US Box Office for any film in the DC Extended Universe.

Predictions have stated that due to a huge budget for making the film, as well as a massive marketing cost, Warner Bros is set to lose millions of dollars on Justice League which might (and should) cause them to re-think their strategy going forward.

