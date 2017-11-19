Box Office: 'Justice League' Opens With Gloomy $96 Million in North America

Warner Bros.-DC’s costly Justice League has dominated the North American box office but fallen well short of expectations with a $96 million opening weekend at 4,051 locations.

It’s a decidedly gloomy result for the tentpole, which had been forecast by the studio just prior to the weekend to open in the $110 million range. Instead, Justice League is launching with only the eighth largest opening of 2017. It’s not even in the top 50 domestic openings of all time, ranking 53rd behind Fast and Furious 6.

“For every macro budget superhero movie the stakes are incredibly high and with that comes an enormous pressure to exceed all expectations and for DC, this has never been more true,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore. “In the wake of the much-needed home run that was Wonder Woman, the momentum was with the brand and great expectations placed on the very broad shoulders of Justice League to keep that train moving.”

Dergarabedian noted that the movie will gross over $300 million worldwide this weekend and that initial reception among audiences is positive. The overall CinemaScore was B+ with males comprising 58% of the audience while females gave the movie an A-, as did moviegoers under 25.

“With the rightfully heightened expectations for a movie of this magnitude comes a greater scrutiny of both the quality of the movie as determined by critics and of course the profitability of the film, but the ultimate arbiter are moviegoers who seem to have found the concept and the event nature of the film enough to them out to the movie theater even if the overall North American opening weekend number may be less than many expected,” Dergarabedian said.

Justice League had been on track for an opening weekend of $110 million since late October. Stakes are particularly high for Warner Bros., which hasn’t revealed the cost of Justice League — estimated to be as much as $300 million. The movie is the fifth installment of its DC Extended Universe, aimed at duplicating the success of Disney-Marvel’s interconnected franchises. And it’s by far the lowest launch, trailing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million); Suicide Squad ($133 million); Man of Steel ($116 million); and Wonder Woman ($103 million).

The six films that have cracked the $100 million opening mark this year are Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at $174.8 million, Disney-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at $146.5 million, Warner-New Line’s It at $123.4 million, Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok at $122.7 million, Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming at $117 million, and Warner-DC’s Wonder Woman at $103.3 million. Universal’s Fate of the Furious took in $98.8 million in April for the seventh-best launch of 2017.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman along with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe also appear. Zack Snyder began shooting Justice League in April of 2016, from a script by Chris Terrio. Joss Whedon — director of Disney-Marvel’s two Avengers movies — assumed directing duties following the tragic suicide of Snyder’s daughter in March.

Reviewers have not been impressed with Justice League, which carries a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its opening comes two weeks after Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok debuted above forecasts with a $122.7 million opening weekend in what was the fourth-biggest launch of the year.

Liosngate’s family drama Wonder provided positive news for the weekend, opening far above expectations with $27 million at 3,096 sites. Wonder, starring Jacob Tremblay as a fifth grader with a facial deformity, received an A+ CinemaScore with an audience that was 68% female and 66% over 25.

Thor: Ragnarok followed in third with $21.8 million at 4,080 venues for a 17-day domestic total of $247.4 million.

