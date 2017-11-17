Justice League before 'Justice League': Revisiting 4 less-than-super attempts to unite the DC heroes

Ever since DC’s top heroes teamed up to take down the invading starfish-shaped alien Starro in the pages of The Brave and the Bold No. 28, comic-book fans have dreamed about seeing the Justice League leaping off the page and onto the big screen in live-action form. Today, after numerous false starts and missed opportunities, Hollywood has finally succeeded in uniting the league for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe that began with 2013’s Man of Steel, also directed by Snyder.

The Justice League is formed in The Brave and the Bold No. 28. (Image: DC Entertainment) More

So far, early reviews are mixed, with some (including Yahoo Entertainment) suggesting that Justice League doesn’t live up to the high standards set by this summer’s blockbuster Wonder Woman. Nevertheless, these versions of the characters look positively super compared with the non-animated incarnations of the Justice League we’ve seen in the past. For Flashback (or, should we say, Flash-back?) Friday, we’re revisiting three less-than-super TV versions of DC’s all-star super team, as well as one film project that never came to fruition.

Legends of the Superheroes (1979)

What It Was: A two-part series of specials designed to seize on the popularity of the Justice League-inspired cartoon Super Friends and reunite Adam West and Burt Ward a decade after their retro-cool Batman TV series.

League Lineup: Batman, Robin, Green Lantern, the Flash, Hawkman, Captain Marvel, Black Canary, Huntress, the Atom

The Premise: In “The Challenge,” the heroes face off against the Legion of Doom — whose ranks include the Riddler, Weather Wizard, and Solomon Grundy — in a not-especially-thrilling series of comedic action sequences. “The Roast,” meanwhile, brings in Ed McMahon to emcee a not-especially-funny roasting of the League.

What Went Wrong: Vainly attempting to channel the charmingly campy spirit that animated West’s Batman series — as well as the Lynda Carter incarnation of Wonder Woman — both Legends specials end up being purely cringe-inducing. With little evident effort invested in the costumes, sets, or scripts, it’s left to the actors to heroically salvage what small moments of dignity they can. Not surprisingly, West is a natural team leader in that regard; he understands the goofy spirit of the specials, though the awful content threatens to defeat him at every turn. But even the Caped Crusader can’t triumph over such toxic creative choices as introducing a black hero named “Ghetto Man.” The League really should have been forcibly disbanded disbanded then and there.