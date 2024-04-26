‘I just want to live my life’: Gisele Bündchen breaks down in tears after being pulled over in Florida

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen, supermodel and ex-wife of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was pulled over by the Surfside Police Department on Wednesday.

Body camera video from the traffic stop shows Bündchen visibly upset, but not because she was pulled over. She said she was upset because the paparazzi were following her.

“I was just trying to stay away from that guy,” Bündchen told the officer. “He’s right there in that gray car.”

The officer told Bündchen that there was nothing he could do. He then walked over to the paparazzi.

“Leave my traffic stop,” he told the paparazzi.

The officer returned to Bündchen’s SUV and gave her a warning.

“I’ll give you a courtesy today. I understand who you are, there’s nothing I can do about that,” the officer told Bündchen.

“I know but he’s like stalking me,” Bündchen said.

The officer told Bündchen she should file a report with police.

The video shows Bündchen began to get emotional and start crying.

“What do you need? Why are you crying?” the officer asked.

“I’m so tired. Everywhere I go I have this (expletive) guy after me. Nothing protects me,” she said. “It’s like I can do nothing. I just want to live my life.”

“I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures,” the officer said.

After getting the warning, Bündchen drove off.

According to WTVJ, police did not write a report so it is unclear why Bündchen was pulled over in the first place.

