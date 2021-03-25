‘Just Shoot Me!’ Creator Steve Levitan Remembers George Segal, “One Of The Greats”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nellie Andreeva
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Earlier this week, we lost George Segal, who died at the age of 87 of complications from bypass surgery.

One of the most memorable roles of the versatile actor, whose credits range from the Oscar-nominated performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to his final role on ABC’s The Goldbergs, was on the hit NBC comedy series Just Shoot Me!, created by Steve Levitan. Segal played fashion magazine publisher Frank Gallo on the show, which aired for seven seasons from 1997-2003. “This was a happy seven years,” Segal said of his run on the show during a June 2020 reunion.

More from Deadline

Here is what Levitan remembers about working with Segal on Just Shoot Me!, which also starred David Spade, Laura San Giacomo, Wendie Malick and Enrico Colantoni, and what he will miss about him the most.

What I’ll miss most is his laugh. There was simply nothing better than the guffaw that came deep from the heart of George Segal. At table reads for Just Shoot Me, we had to keep a roll of paper towels near George because, inevitably, some line (usually a fellow actor’s line), would make him laugh so hard that tears would roll down his face. It was loud and joyous and generous, just like the man himself.

I first came to love George watching him with Johnny Carson on the Tonight Show. I found their dynamic hilarious, the way Johnny always seemed slightly annoyed by George’s asides or especially by his banjo, and the way George never seemed to give a damn. He just kept smiling that devilish smile because George was having more fun than anyone.

We were all so honored and thrilled when he agreed to join the Just Shoot Me cast. I was also nervous because here was an Oscar nominee and the star of some of my favorite movies. But in walked sweet George, all smiles, bursting with stories (so many stories), just happy as hell to be there.

George’s character on Just Shoot Me, magazine publisher Jack Gallo, was flawed. He hadn’t been a great father, he was shallow, impatient and he was full of himself. But George infused him with tenderness, vulnerability and charm. George was lovable so Jack was lovable. That, to me, was his greatest gift.

When we cast David Spade to play Dennis Finch, Jack Gallo’s assistant, we worried David and George wouldn’t jell. George was old school, animated and sentimental while David, fresh off SNL, was sarcastic and dry and guarded. But the minute David nailed his first big joke at the table read, George guffawed, grabbed a paper towel and a wonderful close friendship was born.

In fact, George was extremely close with the entire Just Shoot Me cast; Laura, Wendie, Enrico and our house director Pam Fryman. (You can get a glimpse of the love between everyone in a virtual reunion we all did last June – Google “Just Shoot Me Reunion”).

I think George had a happy third act. He loved to work and was proud to be a part of Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs. Most of all, late in life, he married his high school sweetheart Sonia, who he always looked at like he was still a sixteen-year-old with a crush.

So, while we’re all feeling pretty lucky that we got to spend time with one of the greats, our friend George, it’s hard to accept that we’ll no longer get to hear that full-hearted, contagious laugh.

Today we’re all reaching for the paper towels.

— Steven Levitan

Creator, Just Shoot Me

Above (top) and below are photos from April, 14, 2003, when a plaque on the Just Shoot Me! soundstage at CBS Radford was unveiled. You can also watch below the Just Shoot Me! 2020 reunion, a classic scene with Segal from the show’s first episode and a clip of one of his memorable Johnny Carson appearances featuring the famous banjo.

RELATED: George Segal’s Career – A Photo Gallery

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood Remembers George Segal: ‘A Gift to Us All’

    Following the announcement that George Segal had died at age 87, the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actor’s peers in Hollywood paid tribute on social media. Segal, who died while recovering from bypass surgery, was nominated for five Golden Globes, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination and won two Golden Globes during the course of his career. Segal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” “He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!” Ed Asner wrote. Barbra Streisand, who starred with Segal in the 1970 rom-com “The Owl and the Pussycat,” also paid tribute: “So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace…” “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark,” Adam Goldberg, creator of “The Goldbergs,” said. Also Read: George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87 Segal was a series regular for the past eight seasons on the ABC sitcom, where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the title family’s eccentric but lovable grandfather. Segal filmed the last episode of the current season before his death, which is set to air on April 7. In addition to “The Goldbergs,” Segal is also best known for playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the NBC sitcom “Just Shoot Me!,” a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination and aired for seven seasons between 1997-2003. “Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor,” said Jennifer Tilly. “So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing,” actress-director Leah Thompson said. “I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC. He was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend.” See more tributes below: George Segal in Where’s Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I have ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George! — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2021 Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021 So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 24, 2021 When a legend turns 85… He should have shelves of lifetime achievement awards! How do we make this happen? #thegoldbergs #georgesegal pic.twitter.com/sYbmiml3JE — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) February 13, 2019 George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021 Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021 Aw! Rip #GeorgeSegal. I used to play poker with him at Norby Walters weekly game. Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. https://t.co/np1B7egQrJ — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021 So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021 So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing. I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC he was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend. pic.twitter.com/8z7u6FsXt1 — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) March 24, 2021 I loved George Segal. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 24, 2021 So beyond sad and heartbroken to say goodbye to my film dad, the late, great #GeorgeSegal – I was so starstruck on set. To my surprise he not only let me ask him about all of his incredible experiences but indulged me in stories I could have never possibly imagined. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LcIeOXof1c — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2021 Farewell to the hugely talented & prolific George Segal, a brilliant comic and dramatic actor in more great movies than you can tackle in 140 characters. Some personal favs: The Hot Rock, Where's Poppa? The Terminal Man, California Split, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? RIP… pic.twitter.com/nbPReKWieu — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2021 Dearest George Segal, thank you for the chance to play your daughter in “It’s My Party.” You were just the best and so lovely to me. My love to your wife and family. RIP dear, sweet George. pic.twitter.com/81x1G5Oy6o — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 24, 2021 So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021 My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021 George Segal was a wonderful actor and a lovely, charming, funny man. Thanks for all you left us, sir.#RIPGeorgeSegal — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2021 Read original story Hollywood Remembers George Segal: ‘A Gift to Us All’ At TheWrap

  • Jessica Simpson doesn’t expect John Mayer to publicly apologize for toxic romance

    "I was very manipulated," she said about her relationship with Mayer.

  • 'The Goldbergs' pays tribute to cast member George Segal

    ABC's hit sitcom "The Goldbergs" paid tribute Wednesday night to co-star George Segal, who died Tuesday at 87 following complications from bypass surgery. The veteran actor played Albert "Pops" Solomon, the WWII vet and ladies man father of Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg, and grandad and pal to Sean Giambrone's Adam. Segal's final episode of "The Goldbergs" is set to air April 7.

  • Jessica Walter Remembered: ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Archer’ Co-Stars Praise Actress As “A Force”

    Refresh for updates… After news broke on Wednesday of Jessica Walter’s death, tributes from co-stars, Hollywood friends and others began pouring out on social media. The award-winning actress passed away in her sleep at her New York City home. She was 80. Boasting a career that spanned five decades, Walters’ most recent credits included Netflix […]

  • Sony Making ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Movie With ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski

    The popular PlayStation video game “Ghost of Tsushima” is getting a film adaptation from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will helm the film. “Ghost of Tsushima” follows the samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last remaining member of his clan. He must abandon the traditions that guided him as a warrior […]

  • ‘Spencer’: Second Image Released Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana; ‘Poldark’ Star Jack Farthing To Play Prince Charles

    Production on Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Di, has moved to the UK for the final stretch of filming. The production has today released a second image of Stewart as the former Princess. The film focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with […]

  • Batwoman 's Nicole Kang on Speaking Out Against Hate Crimes: 'It's a Huge Endeavor of Mine'

    "Understand that your Asian friends, brothers, and sisters are suffering trauma during one of the tensest moments in U.S. history," Nicole Kang tells PEOPLE

  • The Real-Life ‘Killer Clown’ That Terrorized America

    Marty Zielinski/PeacockJohn Wayne Gacy was one of America’s most prolific—and horrific—serial killers, responsible for the deaths of 33 young men, 26 of whom he buried in the crawlspace beneath his Norwood Park Township home in Chicago. An egomaniacal sociopath who ran a remodeling business, had strong local political ties (and aspirations), and moonlit as a children’s hospital clown named Pogo, Gacy was the worst of the worst. He was also, unsurprisingly, a cunning liar, as reconfirmed by a 1992 interview that functions as the centerpiece of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, in which he claims that the police and media “created this fantasy monster image” of him, and that “I had nothing to do with the murders of anyone.” Rarely has a cocky killer lied so much, and so brazenly.In fact, the only true thing he may say in the entire chat, conducted by legendary FBI profiler Robert Ressler, is that “clowning has taken a bad name because of what they’ve used in my case.” When a Strange Collection of Sex Toys Led to a Dead BodyPremiering March 25 on Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is part history lesson, part psychological inquiry, and part showcase of cold, deceptive inhumanity, treading a fine line throughout between investigation and voyeurism. Its main hook is that 1992 conversation between Gacy and Ressler, which gazes in close-up at the incarcerated killer as he chats amiably and confidently about his innocence—he goes so far as to say that he didn’t even know the dead—while flipping through an enormous tome of research material that, he believes, exonerates him. No one on planet Earth is buying that nonsense, including this docuseries. Yet if anyone comes close, it’s Craig Bowley, a long-time prison correspondent with Gacy who helped set up Ressler’s videotaped meeting with the fiend, and who spent years befriending him, to the point that he recounts being just about heartbroken when he finally had to say goodbye—via a hug—to his long-time acquaintance and confidant.Bowley’s warped fascination with Gacy is an area into which John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise might have pried much harder. For the most part, however, this six-part non-fiction venture is a bit too comprehensive; like so many of its genre brethren, it could have been at least one episode shorter without losing any key facts or insights. That’s especially felt in its back half, when an inordinate amount of attention is given to the minutiae of Gacy’s trial (and, in particular, his futile insanity defense), as well as on efforts to name the handful of victims who were never officially identified at the time. Such topics are relevant to the larger portrait painted here, but more concision would have strengthened those passages’ impact, as well as improved the proceedings’ momentum.Fortunately, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is otherwise exhaustive, illuminating, and intriguing. The Gacy it reveals is a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic man who grew up with an abusive alcoholic father and a sexual appetite for young men. He was married and divorced twice (fathering kids with his first wife), all while carrying on homosexual trysts with countless individuals (he held firm to the line that he was bisexual). He strove to make inroads with political organizations and power players in Chicago (sometimes via the dissemination and promotion of pornography), and he ran a remodeling business staffed with male teens who had a suspicious habit of disappearing. When one potential recruit, 15-year-old Des Plains native Robert Piest, vanished in 1978 while seeing Gacy about a job—this as the boy’s mother waited for him outside his place of employment—cops began snooping around. What they eventually found was a mass grave the likes of which had never been seen before.Utilizing interviews with detectives, journalists, relatives, friends, victims’ family members and more, as well as archival news broadcasts, crime scene footage, home movies and photographs, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise provides a thorough account of cops’ surveillance and arrest of Gacy, and the excavation of his nightmare dwelling. The series eschews formal sensationalism at most turns; dramatic recreations are absent (only staged shots of sets resembling key locations are employed), and images of Gacy as Pogo—a guise he didn’t use to lure victims—are kept to a minimum. There’s a sobering quality to its storytelling, which also looks at Gacy’s checkered pre-Chicago past in Iowa, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a state representative’s teenage son and was given 10 years behind bars at Anamosa State Penitentiary.That Gacy was paroled only 18 months into that sentence proves one of many instances in which the criminal justice and law enforcement systems came up short. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise details how Gacy repeatedly appeared on cops’ radar for various crimes and missing persons cases, and yet always seemed to skirt by, whether due to his personality or the political connections he’d made throughout the area. Moreover, in its epilogue chapter, the series contends that police, fearful of dredging up revelations that would cast a disparaging light on their initial investigation, may have deliberately ignored leads and evidence in subsequent years that would have unearthed additional Gacy victims (he boasted that his body count was closer to 45).Overt and implied accusations against the police are regular components of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, and they’re complemented by a rather persuasive conspiracy theory regarding the possibility that Gacy didn’t act alone, but was instead aided by members of John Norman’s pedophilic sex-trafficking ring that Gacy was linked to via an employee (Phil Paske). Gacy’s familiarity with those individuals, as well as with his shady trench-digging cronies Michael Rossi and David Cram, makes it wholly possible that others helped him carry out facets of his long-running killing spree. Consequently, even though Gacy was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, the case continues to pose uneasily answered questions.John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’s conclusion makes a convincing argument that, in some respects, more should still be done—for example, cops digging up the yard at the apartment building where Gacy’s mom used to live, and where he very possibly buried more bodies. What needs no further elaboration, however, is the depths of Gacy’s deviant depravity, which despite his affable 1992 routine to Ressler, can be seen lurking behind his hard, emotionless eyes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chrissy Teigen 'loved' working at Hooters: 'One of the most wonderful times'

    The model had always hoped to be in the Hooters calendar.

  • Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ Child Actor, Dies at 28

    Houston Tumlin, known for his role in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” as a young actor, has died. He was 28. In his only role as an actor, Tumlin played Walker Bobby, the 10-year-old son of Will Ferrell’s main character Ricky Bobby. Tumlin was part of a star-studded cast that included Ferrell, John […]

  • ShowBiz Minute: Segal, Prince, Jackson

    "Virginia Woolf," "Goldbergs" star George Segal dies at 87; Prince's ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death; Recording Registry adds albums by Janet Jackson, Nas. (March 24)