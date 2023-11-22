I Just Read The 'Aquaman' Rumor About A Scene That Made Test Audiences Walk Out

Every superhero movie faces an excruciating trip through the rumor mill during pre- and post-production. We hear about lengthy director’s cuts, alternate endings, deleted sequences… and a promise that Henry Cavill was coming back to play Superman following Black Adam. So yeah, they don’t all work out, and may die on the vine. James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has faced its fair share of online rumors, which didn’t die down after the movie finally dropped its first trailer. In fact, the presence of one key character led to a nasty rumor that, if true, has me concerned about the Christmas release. As we saw in the first full trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) now has a baby. The hero talks about being a hero and a father, but no mention of a husband… even though we assume that the child’s mother is none other than Mera, played by Amber Heard. One rumor suggests that Heard’s presence in the sequel has been drastically reduced, but that’s not the rumor I’m concerned with. More online chatter suggests that audience’s have been walking out of test screenings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And in a Reddit thread dedicated to DC Movies, it’s suggested that the scene that forced people to walk out of the test screenings involved the death of Arthur’s child.

