This? Just a Long List of Celebrities Who Have Dated MLB Players



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have blessed us with many things, including a sudden interest in celebrity-athlete relationships. Like, have we been sleeping on them? Are there more of them we should be aware of / devoting our free time to obsessing over? These are profound questions that deserve answers!

Obviously, Tay and Trav aren't the first celeb + athlete duo. Jennifer Lopez dated Alex Rodriguez for years, Aaron Rodgers is never not dating someone famous, and Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were completely iconic. And actually, Joe is in good company, 'cause it turns out Major League Baseball players have a thing for dating celebrities.

Check out a roundup of baseball stars that have had even more famous girlfriends (or have famous wives!)—and please be advised that Derek Jeter and A-Rod take up much of this list. Turns out actresses, models, and singers simply cannot get enough of those two!

And while we're you're at it, we also rounded up all the NFL players who have dated celebrities. Let's just say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in good company.

Halle Berry and David Justice

Halle Berry and former Atlanta Braves all-star David Justice got married in 1993 and had a pretttttty acrimonious divorce in 1997. The drama reignited years later in 2015, when David went on a Twitter rant denying rumors of abuse in the relationship—and then a source told People: "Halle and David haven't spoken for years, and when they did last, there was no animosity between them whatsoever. They were really friendly. This is coming out of nowhere." Anyway! 'Twas wild!

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz and A-Rod

These two dated for about a year and a half before breaking up in 2011, and A-Rod went on the record about their split to People. Ahem: "I have a lot of love for Cameron. We'll always be friends."

Will you, though?

Getty Images

Vanessa Minnillo and Derek Jeter

Vanessa Minnillo (now Lachey) and Derek Jeter dated from 2003 to 2006. As for why they broke up? Unclear, but here's a somewhat side-eye inducing quote from a Page Six source:

"Derek likes to keep his relationships quiet. In the past, when his girlfriends become famous and start doing hot shoots, that's when they break up. Exactly the same thing happened with Minka and Vanessa Minnillo."

Um. Disappointing if true!

Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

The most iconic couple on this list by far, Marilyn and Joe fell hard in 1952, got married in 1954 (this is their wedding pic), and divorced nine months later. But on the plus side, they stayed good friends!

Getty Images

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and Astros ace Justin Verlander met on the set of a commercial in 2012 and have been pretty much obsessed with each other ever since. The supermodel and Houston Astros pitcher got married in 2017 (right after Justin won the World Series) and welcomed their daughter Genevieve in 2018.

Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter

Mariah and Derek had a fling in the late '90s while she was still married—which she chatted about in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Dying over this quote: "Each time we connected, it was as if I had worn down a bit more of the bars that held me captive."

Fun fact, Mimi's song "The Roof" is about the "warm, slow, intoxicating kiss" they shared on, yep, a roof.

Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and shortstop Cole Tucker met over a Zoom amid the pandemic, and now they're married and expecting their first child!

For everyone wondering, Vanessa was the one who slid into Cole's DMs. "I'm such a go-getter. If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," she told Drew Barrymore. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

Cool, so what I'm getting from this is that I should continue DMing my celebrity crushes.

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

Proof that manifesting works? The fact that A-Rod named J.Lo as his dream date in 1998 and they ended up dating (and getting engaged!) years later.

Proof that manifesting doesn't work? They broke up and now she's married to Ben Affleck. 😐

Getty Images

Rihanna and Matt Kemp

Rihanna and Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp split in 2010 after about a year of dating, and a source told Us Weekly that Rihanna "basically was just over it." Lol.

Getty Images

Kate Hudson and A-Rod

These two met in Miami circa 2008 and parted ways in 2009. Five years later, Kate sounded off on his (and her ex Lance Armstrong's) doping scandal, saying, "I personally think that you make the choices you make and you should reap the consequences. People have a right to [feel betrayed]. Lance and Alex are phenomenal athletes who have made some bad choices and let a lot of people down."

Getty Images

Minka Kelly and Derek Jeter

Minka and Derek dated for three years and split up in 2011. They kept their relationship and breakup super private, but Minka's rep did tell People: "They care about each other and it was amicable. They're still friends."

Getty Images

Alyssa Milano and Barry Zito

Alyssa Milano and pitcher Barry Zito dated for a minute un 2004, and while neither of them dished on the split, Alyssa did have this to say about baseball in general: "They are grown men playing a little boy's sport. That makes them childish." Do with that what you will!

Getty Images

Jessica Alba and Derek Jeter

Okay, so these two were only ever RUMORED to have dated in 2004, which is why there are no photos of them together. They were stealthy!

Getty Images

Hilary Duff and Barry Zito

Another rumored relationship based off of some blurry pap pics, but apparently Hilary and Barry briefly had a ~thing~ in 2007.

Getty Images

Alyssa Milano and Brad Penny

Okay, honestly not a lot of info on these two, BUT Getty Images captioned this 2005 photo "Alyssa Milano, girlfriend of Dodgers pitcher Brad Penny, takes in the Dodgers vs Astros at Minute Maid Park." Sooooo take that for what it's worth.

Getty Images

Hanna Jeter and Derek Jeter

Derek finally stopped dating celebrities and has settled down with model Hannah Davis (who, btw, had no idea who he was when they first met). They got married in 2016 and now have four cute kids!

Getty Images

Adriana Lima and Matt Harvey

The supermodel and New York Mets pitcher dated in 2017, and things got super dramatic when they broke up and Adriana was unfairly blamed for Matt's game being off. (He was straight-up suspended for missing a game as cheating rumors swirled.)

Getty Images

Madonna and A-Rod

Madonna and A-Rod had a rumored fling in 2008 and apparently his wife left him over it?! At least according to a People source, who said, "The embarrassment over Madonna was the last straw. She flew to Paris to get out of town before everything blew up between them. There is no affair with Lenny Kravitz. They are good friends.'”

Truly, this is brand. new. information.

Getty Images

Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra

Okay, Mia Hamm and Boston Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra are technically both athletes, but still counting them because they're also both celebrities, fight me.

Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel and A-Rod

To quote Bethenny herself, "I was out with him twice. I went out with him on two dates.” She was also asked about his kissing skills and said, "I don't honestly remember. I actually don't, I really don't remember.”

I want to live in the alternate universe where these two got married and A-Rod joins the cast of Real Housewives.

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Derek Jeter

The only evidence that this relationship ever happened? A 2007 New York Mag article that has the sentence: "Derek Jeter's current flame is Gabrielle Union." Kay!

Getty Images

Madonna and Jose Canseco

Madonna and Athletics outfielder Jose Conseco got together briefly in 1991, and he actually talked about it to Us Weekly, saying: "She wanted to get married and have a child with me."

Getty Images

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher

The Sweet Magnolias star married Yankees player Nick Swisher in 2010, telling People, "One of the things that really struck me about Nick when I met him was his desire to start a family. Becoming a father was so important to him, so I knew right then and there that we were both aligned and wanted to experience parenthood together."

Getty Images

Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger

Chicago Cubs player Cody Bellinger started dating model Chase Carter in 2020, then they had two cute daughters, and now they're engaged! Love to hear it.

Back when Chase was pregnant with their first child, Cody said, "I think being a good dad trumps all. Everyone says being a dad is the most important thing. My girlfriend feels it; she's growing in her stomach so she has that connection with it. I'm just there for the support, making sure she feels alright."

Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Derek Jeter

According to E! News, these two dated briefly and were even spotted "hitting clubs" in Vegas and "the beaches in Puerto Rico together."

Getty Images

Misty May Treanor and Matt Treanor

Fine, fine, fine, these two are also technically an athlete + athlete couple, but counting them because of general cuteness and fame levels. As Matt himself put it, "In California, it's ridiculous. She gets stopped all the time. Even on our honeymoon in Tahiti, we were trying to rent Jet Skis and you could hear people on the dock saying, in broken English, 'Olympic volleyball,' and pointing to her. Then they started chanting her name. It's wild."

Getty Images

You Might Also Like