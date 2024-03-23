‘And Just Like That’: Karen Pittman Won’t Return for Season 3

Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallace on And Just Like That, will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the hit Max series.

A spokesperson for Max shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter Friday, “It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of AND JUST LIKE THAT… As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others.”

The streamer noted that due to Pittman’s commitments to other shows, “it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.” The actress also stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and Netflix’s upcoming show Forever.

The statement continued, “Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of AND JUST LIKE THAT… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Pittman played Nya in the first two seasons of Max’s Sex and the City offshoot. Her character was friends with the main trio, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), as they navigate love, family and friendship more than 15 years after the original series ended.

Last month, it was also revealed that Sara Ramírez, the star behind the controversial character Che Diaz, would also not be returning for the third season of And Just Like That.

