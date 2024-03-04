I Just Found Out "Dune 2" Stars Timothée Chalamet And Austin Butler Got Their Real Start In Hollywood Thanks To Disney, And The Stories Are Cute

Dune: Part Two's Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler just proved they have a lot more in common than fans might realize.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

During a recent interview with Elle, the costars teamed up for the magazine's Ask Me Anything segment. When asked about their first job, Timothée and Austin revealed both of their Hollywood careers started thanks to Disney.

Timothée kicked things off, stating he got his start on a Disney Channel commercial.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"They cast an English language-speaking kid, a Spanish language-speaking kid, and then I was the French-Canadian-speaking audience. I had a dialect coach for one line."

"We shot in Disney World at 3:00 a.m. 'cuz that's the only time in the park that no one's there. [I was] nine or eight, and then I went back to school bragging about being in a commercial, and no one believed me."

Apparently, the commercial didn't air enough for any of his classmates to take his claims seriously, but thankfully, Timothée's mom still has a copy of his humble beginnings.

Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

As for Austin, despite initially becoming an uncredited extra on Nickelodeon shows like Unfabulous, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and Drake & Josh, Austin's first paid gig was as a guest star on Hannah Montana.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"I never had a real job other than acting. The first time I was ever paid as an actor was on Hannah Montana. It was an episode where she got set up on a blind date. I'm there and at first, she's excited."

"Then we're watching a horror film and I'm terrified during the film. I'm screaming and just losing my mind, so it turned out to be a bad blind date."

Austin has appeared in two Hannah Montana episodes — "Oops! I Meddled Again"(Uncredited) and "My Best Friend's Boyfriend." Disney Channel

Both Austin and Timothée couldn't help but laugh at their connection.

But that wasn't the only thing they had in common. Austin and Timothée have both hosted SNL, they've both been nominated for Academy Awards, and they both hope to work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix one day.

To learn more about the Dune: Part Two stars, check out Elle's full interview below: