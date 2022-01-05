And Just Like That...: Chris Noth's Big Season Finale Cameo Scrapped

And Just Like That…‘s Big problem has been resolved.

Footage of Chris Noth‘s dearly departed Sex and the City character reuniting with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie in the HBO Max revival’s upcoming Season 1 finale will not make it to air, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The move comes three weeks after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, allegations the actor has denied. In the wake of the scandal, Noth was dropped by his representation and fired from his series regular gig on CBS’ The Equalizer.

In And Just Like That…‘s Feb. 3 season ender (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD), Carrie ventures to Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big’s ashes into the Seine river. The sequence was slated to include a fantasy element in which Big — who was killed off in And Just Like That…‘s premiere episode — appears to Carrie. (As Sex acolytes are well aware, Carrie and Big have a long history with the iconic pedestrian overpass.)

According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes. An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.

An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment.

On Dec. 16, two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Days later, a third woman came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault in The Daily Beast. The actor denied that allegation as well.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” Parker said in a Dec. 20 statement signed by herself and costars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

