Jussie Smollett's lawyer 'not at all' worried about FBI probe: 'Nothing improper was done'

Jussie Smollett after his court appearance on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois where it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor. (Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

This week’s turn of events in the Jussie Smollett case even caught President Trump‘s attention, but the actor isn’t concerned that the FBI and Justice Department are looking into why Chicago prosecutors dropped all charges.

In an interview with Today on Thursday, Smollett’s attorney Tina Glandian said they are “not at all” worried about the probe. “We have nothing to be concerned about because there was nothing on our end to request this, to do anything improper and to my knowledge, nothing improper was done,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has said Smollett agreeing to forfeit his $10,000 bond and completing 16 hours of community service factored into the prosecutor’s decision to dismiss charges, but Glandian clarified there was no plea deal struck. “There were no conditions… there was no agreement in place,” she said, adding that the actor initially “struggled with” the prosecutor’s request to forfeit his bond.

“He didn’t want the perception to be he had done anything wrong, but at the end of the day forfeiting $10,000 versus putting your life on hold for a year was a small cost to pay,” she reasoned. “There were no obligations, no conditions, these were things he chose to do because that’s his character.”

Glandian declared that Smollett is “absolutely, no question” innocent and that he did not stage his own hate crime or send the threatening letter to himself. As for whether it’s absolute the Osundairo brothers were behind the attack, as another one of Smollett’s representatives reiterated Tuesday, Glandian was a little less matter-of-fact but said, “we believe that at this point with the information we’ve been told, but again, a lot of the information the [Chicago Police Department] has put out there… we do have to question it.”

Smollett was friends with Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and knew his brother, Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, and “had a hard time believing” they were behind the alleged attack at first. Glandian also shared new information about the hate crime Smollett said occurred on Jan. 29.

“Was it just coincidence or, if you’re the Osundairo brothers, luck that they happened to run across [Jussie] in his neighborhood at 2 a.m.?” Guthrie asked.

“Neither, they knew he was going to be in his neighborhood at 2 a.m.,” Glandian responded, adding that Abel and Smollett were in “constant communication” that night. The actor has said he hired his friend for fitness training writing Abel a $3,500 check days before the incident, which detectives believe was actually payment to carry out the attack. The two were supposed to have a training session on Jan. 28, but according to Smollett’s attorney, it was canceled when his flight from New York to Chicago was delayed four hours. Abel apparently told Smollett to make sure to “eat four eggs” and the actor had none at his house, so he responded saying he would run out and pick some up. (In his Good Morning America interview, Smollett said he was heading to Walgreens in the early hours of Jan. 29, but ended up at Subway when it was closed.)

Guthrie also pressed Glandian about the actor’s claim his attackers — who were both wearing ski masks — were white, something he told police early on.

“Just to be clear, he only saw one of the attackers, one of them he didn’t see,” Glandian replied, adding, “he did tell police that from what he saw [around the attacker’s eyes] it was white or pale skin.”

“If it’s the Osundairo brothers, what are the chances that that’s the case, that [Jussie] saw somebody with light skin?” Guthrie asked.

“Obviously, you can disguise that. You can put make-up on,” Glandian countered, pointing to a 2016 YouTube video of Abel where he is wearing white make-up to perform a Joker monologue. “I think police did minimal investigation in this case it took me all of five minutes to Google, you know, I was looking up the brothers, and one of the first videos that showed up actually was one of the brothers in whiteface doing a Joker monologue, with white makeup on. It’s not implausible.”

Guthrie asked that if Smollett truly is “a victim of a crime, as he contends, will he urge prosecutors to bring charges against the Osundairo brothers and will he be willing to testify?”