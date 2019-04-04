Jussie Smollett Case: Petition Filed Asking Special Prosecutor to Investigate After Charges Dropped

The first formal request has been filed for a special prosecutor after the state’s attorney’s office dropped all 16 charges that accused Jussie Smollett of staging a hate crime on himself, PEOPLE confirms.

Chicago-based attorney Saani Mohammed tells PEOPLE he filed a 10-page petition on Thursday asking for a special prosecutor to take up the case against Empire‘s Smollett.

In addition, Mohammed is asking the special prosecutor to look into whether Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office interfered with the investigation.

“I want to see that the right thing is done, the right way,” Mohammed tells PEOPLE about his decision to file his petition.

“I want to let the public know that the justice system is for everybody. There’s no separate justice system for different classes of people,” adds Mohammed, who was an assistant state’s attorney in Foxx’s office until last month to pursue private practice.

Alleging that Foxx’s handling of the case was “plagued with irregularity,” Mohammed’s petition states that no written agreement was entered in dropping the charges against Smollett and he was not required to admit any wrongdoing, allowing him to “perpetrate the same lie that formed the basis of the crime,” according to the documents obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

“Indeed, Mr. Smollett now claims that the dismissal of the charges exonerates him and validates that he was not only the victim of a hate crime, but also that he was unjustly vilified and smeared by the Chicago police and the entire Cook County criminal justice system,” the petition said.

On Smollett’s dropped charges, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office previously confirmed to PEOPLE: “After reviewing all the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Smollett, 36, had faced 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly fabricating details of an assault that occurred around 2 a.m. local time on January 29 on a street in his Chicago neighborhood.

The black and openly gay actor claimed the two mask-clad men who attacked him hurled racist and homophobic insults, doused him with a chemical, and slipped a rope around his neck, which Smollett still had on when later interviewed by police.

Throughout the case, Smollett maintained his innocence. The actor previously pleaded not guilty to allegations that he lied to police when he said he was attacked by two men in what authorities later had claimed was a staged incident to draw attention to himself.

