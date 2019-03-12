Jussie Smollett Arrives to Court in Chicago for Hearing About Cameras

Jussie Smollett confidently strode into court as the judge in his criminal case prepares to decide whether the media will be allowed inside the courtroom for his hearings.

The “Empire” star wore a long jacket with aviator shades, and kept his silence as he walked with an entourage in tow, including new attorney Mark Geragos. Smollett is expected to be arraigned this week on the 16 counts he was recently hit with, alleging his orchestration of the infamous hoax.

He was not required to appear Tuesday morning, but Smollett still showed up, even though he is not expected to fight any order about cameras in the courtroom.

As we reported, the attorney for the Nigerian brothers who testified against Smollett, sat down with “GMA” this week and claimed the actor took advantage of her clients.

Jussie Smollett and legal team arrives for hearing about cameras in the court room. He is choosing to be here. Not required. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pP6eVBFzqK — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 12, 2019





