Jury hears recording of Gutierrez-Reed speak about mystery box with live ammo

Feb. 28—Three weeks after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rust production armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told a Santa Fe County sheriff's detective the rounds she had loaded into Alec Baldwin's gun might have come from a box she'd never seen before.

"It was kind of peculiar, actually, now that I think of it," she told Cpl. Alexandra Hancock on Nov. 9, 2021. Prosecutors played a recording of the interview for jurors Wednesday, the sixth day of Gutierrez-Reed's trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

"This box was kind of just sitting right next to my space on this extra bag I bring to carry guns in," Gutierrez-Reed, then 24, said in the interview. "I thought it was kind of weird ... considering it was just sitting on top of my stuff.

"It was weird, and I think it just said 'dummies' on it," she added. "And it was not the usual font I'm used to, either."

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after she was struck by a bullet that came from a prop revolver Baldwin was wielding during a rehearsal. The same bullet hit film director Joel Souza in the shoulder after passing through Hutchins' body.

Baldwin, a producer of the film as well as its star, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and is expected to stand trial in July.

He has said he didn't pull the trigger during the rehearsal inside a makeshift church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe. An FBI firearms examiner testified earlier this week, however, the gun would not have fired without the hammer being cocked and the trigger pulled "or depressed."

Gutierrez-Reed told the detective Colt .45 dummies had been hard to come by during filming, and she'd had to use some of her own, left in her car from another job, to supplement the ones provided by PDQ Arm & Prop, the Albuquerque business hired to supply guns and ammunition to the set.

When she saw the box of ammunition, she was surprised, she said in the interview.

"As I picked them up, they were jingling ... so that means they were dummies," she said.

She checked to ensure the rounds were dummies before loading them in the gun, she told the detective, but it was unclear whether she meant she had checked each one individually or had checked more generally to determine if the box contained dummies.

One of the rounds wouldn't load into the gun that morning, Gutierrez-Reed said, so she left that space in the cylinder empty.

After lunch she quickly cleaned the gun and loaded one more round, she said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Gutierrez-Reed said in the interview, assistant director David Halls handed her the gun, and she opened it and saw one of the rounds had discharged. She dumped the remaining rounds in her hand, she said, and handed them to prop master Sarah Zachry.

"I said, 'Go check that [expletive] box,' " Gutierrez-Reed told the detective.

A little while later, she asked Zachry if she'd checked the box, she said, and Zachry replied, "Yeah, there were some bad ones in there."

Two days later, after a vigil for Hutchins, Zachry came to her hotel room and told her "more than half of that box were bad ones," Gutierrez-Reed said.

Hancock testified Wednesday her investigation into the shooting turned up no evidence that PDQ Arm & Prop owner Seth Kenney was the source of the live ammunition found on the set.

The detective also said she'd found no evidence connecting Zachry, Kenney's employee, to the bullets.

The detective said she found "circumstantial" evidence indicating armorer Gutierrez-Reed, was the source of the ammunition. Under cross-examination by defense attorney Jason Bowles, she testified she found no "direct" evidence of this.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.