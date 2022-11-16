Jury deliberations begin in Daniel Masterson rape trial

1
Dua Anjum and Diana Dasrath and Corky Siemaszko
·3 min read
Wade Payne

LOS ANGELES — The fate of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson is in the hands of a jury.

The panel composed of seven women and five men began its first full day of deliberations Wednesday, a day after Masterson’s defense team and prosecutors made their closing arguments in the closely watched trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Masterson, who is charged with three counts of forcible rape, chose not to testify and sat mostly silently through four weeks of testimony, including often graphic accounts from the three women who say he raped them at his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003.

Over the objections of Masterson’s lawyers, Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo allowed the jury to hear testimony from a fourth accuser, an actress identified as Jane Doe #4, who said the actor raped her twice more than two decades ago after they had met on a movie set.

Masterson is not charged with raping that woman. Unlike his other accusers, Jane Doe #4 was never a member of the Church of Scientology, which Masterson still belongs to.

But Jane Doe #4’s testimony mirrored in many ways the testimony of the three women Masterson is charged with raping. And Olmedo allowed her to testify after Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller argued that Masterson’s defense attorney Philip Cohen opened the door to her testimony by suggesting that Masterson’s three other accusers had colluded against him.

The 46-year-old actor, who has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $3.3 million bail, has denied all the allegations against him. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Mueller on Tuesday used a screen set up in the courtroom and a PowerPoint presentation as a visual aid to bolster his argument for Masterson’s guilt.

While Masterson and his family and celebrity friends like Billy Baldwin and sister-in-law Chyna Phillips looked on in the packed chamber, Mueller went over the testimony of all the accusers and explained the law and why that meant jurors needed to hold the actor accountable.

“Show him that no actually means no,” Mueller said. “That is going to be your power.”

Mueller also took aim at Cohen’s suggestion that Masterson’s accusers colluded against him.

“Is he suggesting that these victims are lying?” Mueller said of Cohen. “Is he suggesting that they’ve gotten together and decided they’re now going to make a case against Masterson? Because if that’s the direction he’s going, there’s no evidence of that.”

Cohen also used visual aids in his argument that Masterson was innocent and also pointed out what he said were contradictions in the testimony of the women, all of whom were identified as Jane Does.

Olmedo made it clear at the start of the trial that Scientology was not a defendant. But the judge allowed testimony by two of Masterson’s accusers who said they were rebuffed when they told Scientology officials he had raped them.

Those same women also testified they were subjected to stalking and other acts of retaliation by members of the church after they reported the allegations to police.

Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw has denied those allegations and insisted that church doctrine requires members to “abide by all the laws of the land.”

In his closing statement, Cohen told the jury that, by their count, Scientology was mentioned some 700 times during the trial.

“It became about Scientology,” Cohen said.

Founded in 1952 by the science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology asserts in its official statements of beliefs that man is an immortal spiritual being with unlimited capabilities, and it offers, for a price, one-on-one “auditing” and classes designed to help members achieve a “clear” spiritual state. It strongly opposes the science of psychiatry as “disastrous.”

Dua Anjum and Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles, and Corky Siemaszko from New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Harvey Weinstein's attorney cross examines California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

    Siebel Newsom is the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to testify at the former movie magnate's trial. Kandiss Crone reports.

  • Wife of California Gov. Newsom testifies in Harvey Weinstein trial

    The wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom took the stand Monday at Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom is now the fourth woman to testify against the movie mogul. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Sonos CEO sees upbeat holiday season as supply snarls ease

    Sonos Inc, which has been grappling with weak demand for its high-end speakers, is counting on easing supply chain bottlenecks and a rare set of promotions to lift sales in the holiday quarter, Chief Executive Patrick Spence told Reuters. The company beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, as it stays resilient even as the broader retail industry struggles with a consumer spending slump caused by decades-high inflation. Sonos is seeing strong demand for its $349 entry-level sound bar Ray and the wireless loudspeaker Sub Mini priced at $429, Spence said.

  • Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom

    Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors. The testimony came three weeks into the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Weinstein, and on the same day that the judge dismissed four of the 11 counts against him at the request of prosecutors.

  • Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with police in far southeast OKC home

    A man who exchanged gunfire with OKC police officers was found dead Tuesday in a far southeast Oklahoma City home after an hours-long standoff.

  • Danny Masterson declines to take the stand at his rape trial

    “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson told the court Monday that he would not testify at his own rape trial.

  • The Danny Masterson Case, ‘The O.J. Trial of Scientology,’ Stirs Deep Feelings for Former Members

    Tara Savelo was born into Scientology and remained active in it into her 20s. She grew up in Clearwater, Fla., one of the church’s main outposts, and later moved to Los Angeles, where she became Lady Gaga’s makeup artist. She drifted away from the church as she built her own life. But over the last […]

  • Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against her label

    Awards season can make or break an artist’s career, even one as established as Megan Thee Stallion—something the rapper evidently understands because she’s taking her label to court for getting in her way.

  • Weinstein defense challenges accuser Siebel Newsom as some charges dropped

    An attorney for Harvey Weinstein challenged accusations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday at his Los Angeles rape trial, and a judge dismissed some of the charges against the once-powerful film producer. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. On Tuesday, a judge dismissed four of the 11 charges against Weinstein after prosecutors said they would not be introducing testimony from an accuser identified as "Jane Doe #5."

  • 10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

    Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers...