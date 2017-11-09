‘Jurassic World’ Scribe Derek Connolly to Write ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Connolly, who penned the box-office smash “Jurassic World” as well as the film’s upcoming sequel, has been brought on to write the latest draft of Sony’s “Metal Gear Solid” adaptation.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Connolly’s collaborator on “Kong: Skull Island,” will direct the feature film.

Avi Arad is producing.

Created by Hideo Kojima, the “Megal Gear Solid” video game first launched on PlayStation in 1998 and follows Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.

Connolly and “Jurassic World” helmer Colin Trevorrow were discovered by Steven Spielberg following their breakout Sundance hit “Safety Not Guaranteed.”

Following the huge success of Universal’s “Jurassic World,” Connolly has found himself very busy landing jobs on “Kong: Skull Island,” Amblin’s “Intelligent Life” as well as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

He is repped by Verve.

