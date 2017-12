New Jurassic World will have more dinosaurs than ever, says director

The director also said he is thrilled to have Jeff Goldblum back in the franchise.

The new Jurassic World film will feature more dinosaurs than ever before and honour the suspense and scares of the original Jurassic Park, director J A Bayona has said.

As the first full-length trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was unveiled, the filmmaker said it will be the “most complete” film in the franchise.

He told the Press Association: “For the fans it’s so important, everything related to dinosaurs, and we have more dinosaurs than ever in this film.

“We have all the dinosaurs they love from the other films, so the T-Rex plays a role throughout the story, we have brachiosaurus, tyrannosaurus, velociraptors, triceratops, we have all the dinosaurs.

“But at the same time there will be plenty of new dinosaurs that we haven’t seen before so I think in that sense it’s a more complete Jurassic movie than ever, in terms of the quantity of dinosaurs but also the variety of dinosaurs that we will see.”

The director, best known for his work on The Impossible and A Monster Calls, said his aim was to recreate the spirit of the first film in the series, released in 1993.

He said: “I wanted to go back to the first Jurassic Park. I thought about it from the very beginning, when I first started to think about doing a Jurassic movie.

“I thought what was my reaction when I was much younger, watching the first Jurassic Park?

“Somehow it was a combination of having the sense of wonder that you had in Jurassic World but bringing back the element of fear that you had in the first Jurassic Park.

“What was it to be in front of T-Rex or that kind of Hitchcockian suspense that you had in the kitchen scene with the velociraptors, everyone is so excited to go back there, it’s scary but in a very fun way.”

He continued: “In the trailer you will see the most massive scene ever done for a Jurassic movie, which is a big action scene related to a volcano.

“Somehow in the same way the first Jurassic Park had the big scene with the T-Rex in the centre and focusing the suspense, we are going to do a little bit the same here, we are doing the same kind of architecture that you give the audience what it’s expecting in the most massive way but then you surprise them and you take them to the suspense in a more interesting way.”

Bayona also said he was thrilled to bring back Jeff Goldblum to the franchise.

He said: “We bring back one of the most iconic and beloved characters, which is Ian Malcolm, who is not playing a major role in the action of the film but is a very meaningful one.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is released in UK cinemas on June 7 2018.