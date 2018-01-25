Jurassic World arena tour to bring dinosaurs to a city near you

For all those scenes of dinosaurs devouring hapless humans, it seems the Jurassic Park franchise has failed to dissuade viewers that a dinosaur-filled amusement park would be really cool. In 2019, fans will be able to visit the next best thing: animatronic dinosaurs in a Jurassic World arena experience.

The live show, created by Feld Entertainment and Universal, will feature a herd of life-size dinosaurs (some as long as 40 feet) and projection mapping designed to transport fans to Isla Nublar. The arena show will go on tour, first in the United States and then globally, starting in fall 2019, but fans can sign up now for more information on the project’s website.

“Fans around the world continue to tell us they want more ways to experience Jurassic World, and the thrilling action and larger-than-life experience of this live arena tour gives them the opportunity to engage in an all-new and exciting way,” Universal executive Vince Klaseus said in a statement. “Feld Entertainment is best-in-class at creating spectacular live experiences, and this show is able to meet the high expectations of fans worldwide who are craving more interaction with Jurassic World dinosaurs.”

The next film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hits theaters on June 22.