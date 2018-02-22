Jurassic World 3 gets a release date

J.A Bayona’s Jurassic World 2 – better known as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – might not be out yet, but its sequel has just snagged itself a release date.

Universal has announced that Jurassic World 3 will land on June 11, 2021.

So, y’know, save the date.

Colin Trevorrow, he formerly of Star Wars IX, and the director and co-writer of Jurassic World, will be penning the script with newcomer Emily Carmichael.

It’ll reportedly be based on a story dreamed up by Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly, who wrote Trevorrow’s directing breakthrough Safety Not Guaranteed.

Jurassic World 3 will be released June 11, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9RLUWl13tZ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 21, 2018





Said Trevorrow: “It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive.

“I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”





Carmichael has also penned Pacific Rim: Uprising, and a planned remake of the Disney classic The Black Hole, set to be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, meanwhile, will land in June.

It’ll pick up the story four years after the disastrous events of Jurassic World, in which the fully functioning dino-theme park devised by John Hammond went awry.

Dinosaurs now roam Isla Nublar freely, but are threatened by an impending volcanic erruption.

So former park boss Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) sets about a rescue mission, hauling in Chris Pratt’s raptor wrangler Owen Grady to assist.

New castmembers include Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Toby Jones and Rafe Spall, while Jeff Goldblum is back as suave chaos theory expert Dr Ian Malcolm.

