Hundreds of fans re-created 'Jurassic Park,' and the results are hilarious (and heartwarming)

Twenty-five years ago, Steven Spielberg’s T. rex-sized blockbuster Jurassic Park became a global phenomenon, earning more than a billion dollars worldwide. Flash-forward to 2018, and the movie is still adored in countries and languages around the globe. For proof, just watch this new 18-minute re-creation of Jurassic Park, consisting entirely of fan-made videos of key sequences submitted from 28 countries. That’s right, folks: These dino-lovers have re-created every moment from “Jophery, raise the gate” to “I’ve decided not to endorse your park.” (Watch the video above.)

Originally launched in January with a personal invitation from Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — who will be seen running away from dinosaurs again in this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — the Universal and Tongal-backed campaign received submissions from 29 different countries. The hundreds of re-creations and testimonials to the enduring power of the Jurassic series were ultimately distilled down into a single video. There’s precedent for homemade fan remakes of popular Spielberg movies, of course. In the ’80s, three Mississippi teenagers spent seven years producing a shot-for-shot re-creation of Raiders of the Lost Ark, a story chronicled in a charming 2015 documentary. We can’t wait to see the fan-made version of Hook in time for that movie’s 30th anniversary in 2021.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: