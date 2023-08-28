Jung Kook & Latto’s ‘Seven’ Secures Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, adds a sixth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 2), encompassing its entire run on each survey. Upon its debut, the song became the first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist.

Plus, Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” vaults 17-3 on the Global 200 and 27-7 on Global Excl. U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Seven’ Scores 6th Week Atop Global 200

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, logs a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 94.1 million streams (down 10%) and 2,000 sold (down 45%) worldwide Aug. 18-24.

The song is just the second of 2023 to debut atop the Global 200 and spend its first six weeks at No. 1, after Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” logged its first six weeks on the chart on top beginning in January.

Oliver Anthony Music’s breakout hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, where it launched a week earlier. The song by the Farmville, Va.-based singer-songwriter drew 28.5 million streams (up 41%) and sold 127,000 (down 19%) worldwide in the tracking week.

“Richmond,” which has drawn the attention of both the right and left politically in the U.S. for its lyrical focus on issues including taxes, welfare and more, also enters Global Excl. U.S. at No. 117, with 5.8 million streams (up 110%) and 10,000 sold (up 9%) outside the U.S. Of the song’s total consumption in its second week, 80% of its streams and 92% of its sales were from the U.S. (In its first frame, those figures were 88% and 95%, respectively.)

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” roars 17-3 on the Global 200, with 49.6 million streams (up 53%) and 6,000 sold (up 71%). In its third week on the chart (it debuted at No. 20), the song, which has gone viral on TikTok, becomes the rapper/singer’s fourth top 10 and ties “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, in May 2021, for her best career rank on the chart.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” dips to No. 4 from its No. 3 Global 200 high and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” holds at No. 5, also after reaching No. 3.

Jung Kook No. 1, Swift Top Five on Global Excl. U.S.

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, concurrently commands the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a sixth week, with 85.8 million streams (down 10%) and 2,000 sold (down 26%) outside the U.S. Aug. 18-24.

As on the Global 200, the song is the second this year to begin atop Global Excl. U.S. and spend its first six weeks at No. 1, following Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” starting in January.

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” is steady at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after it led the list for a week in July; Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” holds at its No. 3 high; and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” is likewise stationary, at its No. 4 best.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” pushes 7-5 for a new Global Excl. U.S. top rank, marking her seventh top five hit (among 11 top 10s), and her first week in the region in 2023. She had last placed in the tier in December with her former No. 1 “Anti-Hero.”

Plus, Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” flies 27-7 on Global Excl. U.S., with 29.3 million streams (up 55%) and 1,000 sold (up 44%). The song is her third top 10 on the chart and first since she scored her first three in 2021.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 2, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 29). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

