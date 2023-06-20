How to Jump Start Your Job Search in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you feel like your current job position isn’t give you the salary or benefits you need to adapt to the times, or you’re looking to take the next step into a different industry, if you’re sending in your resignation, you may find yourself in a much different job market than when you were last hired. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, more than 4 million employees have quit their jobs every month for the past 15 months, and you might be one of them.

Whatever the reason, if you’re looking for how to find the top jobs in 2023 on the market, you’d be surprised to find that you don’t have to be a part of some exclusive networking association or restart your career from scratch in an entry-level position. There are several job boards online that share a number of positions in fast-growing industries, and even those that feature higher-than-average salaries.

Even though job hunting online has changed drastically over the past decade, you may be surprised to find that according to current employment records from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that even in the slowest month of 2022, the economy still added 60% more jobs than in a typical month in 2019. You can start on general job sites that host a wide variety of listings, but we suggest going with a site like ZipRecruiter where you utilize keyword searches and sliding salary scales to search for positions that in industries that are growing (and hiring) quickly.

That’s not to say you should spring for positions that are far out of your wheelhouse, or take an offer from a company looking to hire suspiciously fast. Just that by sprucing up your resume, making sure your skills and certifications are up to date, and using the right job board, you’ll actually be able to find where the industries least impacted by the simmering recession will be.

We’ve compiled some tips on how to find the fast-growing jobs in 2023, so you can finally make that step into the next stage of your career.

Search the Fastest-Growing Career Fields

The best head start you can give yourself while job-hunting is to look where the open positions actually are — according to Business Insider, the top 10 fast-growing, highest-paying jobs include several options in the tech, medical and managerial spheres. Positions like Marketing specialists, Management analysts, Lawyers, Computer and information systems managers, Nurse practitioners, Medical and health services managers, Registered nurses, Financial managers, General and operations managers, and Software developers. Some of these jobs don’t even necessarily require higher education or having had previous experience in the industry, such as with sales.

Use the Right Job Search Site

ZipRecruiter is our favorite site for finding the top jobs online, thanks to a few key functions that help streamline your job-hunting process. Not only can you search by specific keywords (good for searching for any of the above positions) and locations, which is especially helpful if you’re already far along in your career, and you want to seek out companies looking to fill senior management-type positions.

Using information about your skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect you with thousands of businesses online through their browser site, mobile app, and email program. You can also sign up to receive notifications when your resume is viewed, and emails from recruiters if a job listing that matches your profile pops up. ZipRecruiter’s salary search tool also gives you transparency on what employees in similar positions are making based on location and title.

Best part: you sign up and create a ZipRecruiter account for free.

Tailor Your Resume For the Job You Want

Most companies these days use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to give them a hand during the hiring process, so tailoring your resume so you’ll stand out as a candidate, especially in highly-competitive industries, is absolutely necessary. Go through the job description and look for keywords related to the responsibilities of the position, and add them to your own resume (when relevant to areas of your experience).

The best job search sites will be able to show you which parts of your resume stand out based on what it automatically extracts for your profile. On the employer side of things, ZipRecruiter uses a powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between you and companies that are actually hiring, but this can actually give you insights on where to course-correct on your matches. If you’re getting too many matches for companies looking to hire medical practitioners, even though your skills are mainly secretarial in the medical industry, maybe you have to go back and clarify your job titles, streamline your experience section, or just fix any spelling or grammar errors.

Make Sure Your Skills and Certifications Are Up to Date

While part of the job-hunting battle is how you present yourself as a candidate, and another is using the right job board for industry-specific positions, a big aspect of your career advancement is in your hard and soft skills. Make sure your resume is up to date and includes both your technical skills like specific software programs (hard skills) and interpersonal skills (soft skills) that are beneficial to how you manage the workload and how you work on a team.

There are several career development courses you can take online if you need to learn something new for a specific industry, but you can also always read job site blog posts for helpful job-hunting tips. Always make sure to review the job description carefully and consider which skills are most relevant to the position. Consider which skills (like leadership, creativity, drive) have helped you succeed in the past, and be sure to feature those in your cover letter.

