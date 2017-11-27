    ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Wins Rave First Reactions: ‘Highly Recommend It’

    “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” screened for the first time on Sunday night, and early reactions are in — fans are raving about how fun the film the film is, and are praising the performances of the actors in the upcoming movie.

    “I can now say that the biggest surprise of the holiday season is #Jumanji. It’s super entertaining & very funny w/ terrific cast chemistry (especially b/t @TheRock & @KevinHart4real),” Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted.

    Collider’s John Steven Rocha raved about the “chemistry gold” of stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. “The body swapping stuff totally works, the action scenes are well done and it’s got a great BIG heart at the center of it. Highly recommend it,” he added.

    “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” follows about four misbehaving students who are transported into a video game. There, they take on alter-ego avatars, played by Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan and Black — and some are in for a surprise.

    Directed by Jake Kasdan, the screenplay was written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner with a story by Chris McKenna, based on the book “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg. Matt Tolmach and William Teitler are producers.

    Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale and Alex Wolff also star.

    “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” opens Dec. 20.

    See the first reactions to the movie below.




























