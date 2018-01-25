Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sequel will go up against Star Wars

Looks like Sony’s finally read the open-letter we wrote last week – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is getting a sequel and we couldn’t be more pleased about it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, not only is a Welcome To The Jungle 2 in the works, Sony studio head Tom Rothman wants to pit it against JJ Abrams Star Wars Episode 10, during December of 2019.

“Mr. Rothman said he hoped to have a sequel ready around Christmas of 2019, when it will again face off against a new Star Wars,” WSJ reported.

This might seem like the sort of bold move that would lose you a life in the Jumanji-verse, but it actually makes sense. After all, Welcome To The Jungle opened a week before The Last Jedi, and went on to become Sony’s biggest hit of the year.

“From early on looking at the footage, it was clear this was a Christmas movie families would want to see together,” Rothman said. “I thought we could spit in the giant’s eye.”

There’s just minor snag to the masterplan – Dwayne Johnson. The Rock was a huge part of Welcome To The Jungle’s success, and he might be a bit busy from now until 2019.

He’s already attached to a whole bunch of franchises, all of which are set to start shooting pretty soon. Will he find time to fit in another Jumanji film in between San Andreas 2, Black Adam, Suicide Squad 2, and the Fast & The Furious spin-offs / sequels he’s got lined up between now and 2020? We’re sure Sony’s frantically scrambling to find a way to make it work.

Either that, or they’ll roll the dice and hope they can repeat the same magic trick they pulled off in 2017 – making an unlikely sequel to a much-loved classic into another huge hit.

One thing’s for sure, we’ll be watching it.





