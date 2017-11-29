'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': Exclusive look at The Rock & Co. as film's video-game characters

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (Sony)

Appropriately updated for 2017, the new sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle finds four teens inadvertently entering the titular high-stakes adventure through an old gaming console they’ve dusted off in a high school closet (as opposed to the 1995 original, which launched Robin Williams’s character into the eponymous alternate universe via analog board game).

Like any good multiplayer video game, Jumanji offers its competitors a choice of avatars — and per usual, each comes with his or her own unique set of strengths and weaknesses. And we’ll just say it works out better for some (like the kid who gets the impossibly sculpted Dwayne Johnson) than others (like the one who scores the more realistically sculpted Jack Black).

Here’s an exclusive look at the skill sets of Jumanji‘s lead quartet:

Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson)

An archeologist and international explorer played by Spencer (Alex Wolff), a 15-year-old gamer.

Franklin “Moose” Finbar (Kevin Hart)

An expert in weapons and zoology played by football star Anthony “Fridge” Johnson (Ser’Darius Blain).

Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan)

A fearless (and dance-happy) warrior played by the bookish wallflower Martha (Morgan Turner).

Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black)

A cartographer and code-breaker played by… appearance-obsessed popular girl Bethany (Madison Iseman).

Directed by Jake Kasdan from a script by Chris McKenna, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Erik Sommers, the film also stars Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and Bobby Cannavale.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens everywhere Dec. 25.

