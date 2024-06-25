July 4 is an explosion of good flavors and dining deals across Palm Beach County

There's no denying that summer and the hallmark grilling holiday of the year — July 4 aka Independence Day — is upon us. But maybe you're not a fan of the backyard cookout — or are looking to let someone else do the cooking. Restaurants across Palm Beach County are ready to step in and many have come up with incentives to lure you to their tables.

From wagyu hotdogs to smoked brisket, everything grill-able is here along with discounted cocktails and brews to wash it all down. To make going out even more appealing, these restaurants also promise everything from bounce houses and axe throwing to live music and rooftop views of fireworks.

Independence Day deals, celebrations at restaurants, resorts and more

1000 NORTH

1000 North in Jupiter will have a special Independence Day menu that will include dishes like the tavern dog featuring a wagyu beef hot dog done "Chicago style" on a poppy seed bun.

This waterfront, Jupiter hot spot will be debuting a special barbecue-themed menu and festive cocktails for the holiday in addition to its regular menu. Some of these special menu items will include watermelon salad, made with mint and feta; the tavern dog featuring a wagyu beef hot dog done "Chicago style" on a poppy seed bun; bourbon baby back ribs with coleslaw and bbq chicken skewers featuring peppers, pineapple and red onion. There will also be special cocktails like red, white & blueberry made with Tito's Vodka, blueberries, honey and lemon and the all-American old fashion with bourbon, cherry & orange bitters and demerara.

Information: 1000 US 1, Jupiter. 1000north.com

PGA National Resort

Stars & Stripes Weekend in Paradise

On Friday, July 5:

Kids Nigh Out with Banyan Buddies from 6:30 to 10 p.m. In this event, children can participate in a scavenger hunt, learn tent building and birdhouse designing for $95 each.

ThinkDrink Trivia Night by Honeybelle from 7 to 9 p.m. Adults can test their wits while enjoying happy hour specials on chef's favorites, specialty cocktails and beers.

On Saturday, July 6:

A Pickleball Social will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring clinics, round-robin play, and tournaments with prizes for top performers. Tickets are $100.

BBQ and Fireworks from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There will be live music from Rhythm Me Up, bounce houses, lawn games and axe throwing. The barbecue will include burgers, smoked brisket, rotisserie chicken and more. Adults $120, ages 6 to 12 $30, 5 and younger free.

Information: 400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens. pgaresort.com/offers

Elisabetta's Ristorante, Bar Capri

Celebrate the Fourth of July with dinner, drinks and a fantastic view of the fireworks at Bar Capri, along the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach.

Elisabetta's new rooftop bar will offer guests the opportunity to dine while enjoying an amazing view of the 4th on Flagler fireworks show in downtown West Palm Beach. The new venue has seating for up to 75 patrons.

Information: 185 Banyan Blvd., West Palm Beach. elisabettas.com

Hilton West Palm Beach

The Hilton West Palm Beach will offer several Independence Day specials at their restaurant La Playa including grilled bbq shrimp and corn skewers.

Celebrate at the Hilton's al fresco eatery La Playa with a special Fourth of July menu that will include grilled BBQ shrimp and corn skewers (charred corn on the cob) for $18; hot honey fried chicken sliders for $16; and roasted jalapeno cheese dip with warm corn tortilla chips for $14. These special menu items will be available Thursday, July 4 through July 7.

Information: 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. hiltonwestpalmbeach.com

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Enjoy multiple Fourth of July-themed events at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa during the holiday weekend.

Beginning Thursday, July 4, this oceanfront resort will offer $8 frozen margaritas and live music from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Breeze Ocean Kitchen. On Saturday, July 6, from noon to 5 p.m. guests can get a free local draft beer with the purchase of a Freedom Footlong at Breeze. Also, on Saturday there will an Uncle Sam Jam with carnival games, bounces houses and prizes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Information: 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan. eaupalmbeach.com

