July 3 fireworks on Milwaukee's lakefront canceled; county cites lack of sponsor

There'll be no joy in the skies over Milwaukee's lakefront July 3 — the lakefront fireworks have struck out.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department issued a statement late Friday afternoon that due to a "lack of sponsorship" the traditional July 3 fireworks over the lakefront at Veterans Park will not take place in 2024.

"We recognize the disappointment that this news may bring," Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith said in the May 24 statement. "However, our commitment to providing vibrant and accessible recreational spaces remains unwavering. We are grateful for the years of generous support from sponsors that have allowed us to create lasting memories, and we express our gratitude to the community for their continued understanding and support."

In its statement, the Parks Department said the July 3 fireworks cost about $350,000 for the pyrotechnics alone, and another $20,000 in additional staffing and service costs related to the event.

The Parks Department reminded local residents that 14 county parks will be setting off fireworks on July 4.

The July 3 fireworks — traditionally, one of the biggest events in Milwaukee's summer — have had tough times in recent years.

Begun as part of a downtown festival that included the Great Circus Parade, the lakefront fireworks initially were sponsored by Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co. and held on July 4 starting in 1963. The date was switched to July 3 in 1966.

Schlitz pulled out of sponsorship of the fireworks in 1980; First Wisconsin Corp., the Milwaukee-based banking company took over the role. The bank and its successor owners, including U.S. Bank, continued sponsorship until 2018.

After U.S. Bank pulled out, the 2019 fireworks were almost canceled — but were rescued by a partnership involving the Parks Department, the Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Insurance and T&M Partners, a holding company controlled by investor/philanthropist Ted Kellner, along with Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

The fireworks went on, despite some persistent fog.

A similar alliance was lined up to sponsor the 2020 fireworks, only to have them canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks were canceled in 2021, when the county said it didn't have the staff and resources necessary to prepare for the event and clean up afterward.

The fireworks returned in 2022 and 2023; the 2023 sponsors included American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and T&M Partners.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's July 3 lakefront fireworks canceled for 2024, county says