'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen rescued a hiker who fainted on the trail during her trip to Utah

You could call it a very modern rescue.

New Jersey woman Minnie John got quite the surprise when Modern Family star Julie Bowen came to her aid during an August 2 trip to Utah’s Arches National Park. John was hiking with her husband and son when she started feeling dizzy. She decided to allow her family to go ahead without her on the hike. However, while the two were out of sight, John fainted and hit her nose on the rock.

According to John’s Facebook post about the ordeal, that’s when Bowen and her sister Annie, who is a doctor, came to her aid.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV,” she wrote. “My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be okay, a doctor is cleaning me up.”

She continued, “After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes, they lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock, that face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes. As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said, smiling, ‘Modern Family,’ and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful.”

John shared that the women helped her get in touch with her husband Brandan, and that others on the trail even ran ahead to flag down John’s family.

“Such wonderful men and women, selflessly giving of themselves,” John gushed over the people who helped her on the trail that day. “God bless them!”

While Bowen has not spoken out about the rescue on social media, she did take to Instagram to share photos from her family trip to Moab, a city which is a gateway to the national park.

“Final Moab photo dump,” she captioned pics of her and her family riding ATVs, hiking, and doing more outdoor (and pretty messy!) activities. “What a great (filthy) trip!!”

She also shared a second set of photos of the beautiful Utah landscapes, writing, "Moab! Unbelievable to see the Fragile Arch and Windows at Arches National Park."

It certainly seems like Bowen was in the right place at the right time.