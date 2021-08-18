Julie Bowen comes clean about her hiker rescue story: 'I did nothing'

Julie Bowen filled in Tuesday as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she took the opportunity to clear up some details from a recent story in the news claiming she rescued a fellow hiker who had fainted and cracked her head open. The former Modern Family star said that it was actually her sister, infectious disease specialist Annie Luetkemeyer from the University of California, San Francisco, who was the one doing the actual helping.

“She goes Meredith Grey right away, applying pressure, doing doctor stuff,” Bowen said. “And I brought my professional expertise to the table by yelling things I'd heard on episodes of E.R.”

Bowen, who was also joined by her 12-year-old twin sons and her 14-year-old son on the hike, said that they even played a more important role than she did. Her twins ran ahead to find the hiker’s family, while the 14-year-old, whom Bowen described as being “obsessed with knives,” was able to help Luetkemeyer cut down some bandages.

“So just to recap, everyone helped save this woman,” Bowen said. “My sister, my twins, my knife-y son. And I — did nothing.”

But despite all that, Bowen pointed out just how much credit she has been given in the media since the story broke, and played a montage of TV news anchors singing her praises and even some elevating her to superhero status.

“My superpower is having a sister who went to med school,” Bowen said.

Fortunately the hiker, whose name is Minnie John, is doing well according to Bowen and was actually quite excited to meet the actress, even posting for a picture despite having a head injury.

“Look, I know this isn't the point here, but believe me, getting recognized by someone who has sustained a serious head injury — is extremely flattering,” Bowen joked.

And to make things right for receiving most of the credit instead of her sister, Bowen agreed to read anything that her sister wanted live on the air.

“Don't get your medical advice from an actress,” Bowen began, reading from a sheet of paper. “In all seriousness, if you have questions about COVID vaccination, please reach out to a real health care provider. It's not too late to get vaccinated, and it's the single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

