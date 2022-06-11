Julie Andrews on Starring in a Potential The Princess Diaries 3 : 'It Depends What the Story Is'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julie Andrews attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Julie Andrews isn't ruling out a return to Genovia.

The actress, 86, opened up about a potential third film in The Princess Diaries series as she graced the red carpet ahead of receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday evening.

When asked about the possibility of reuniting with Anne Hathaway for a follow-up installment, Andrews told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know, I think I'm the one — she's probably still okay for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know."

Andrews played the grandmother of Hathaway's character.

"It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful," the star continued. "But if not, there will be other things."

The Princess Diaries launched a then-18-year-old Hathaway, now 39, to fame after its 2001 debut, and even inspired a sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Alongside Hathaway and Andrews, the film also stars Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh and Larry Miller.

Hathaway previously marked the iconic coming-of-age royal tale's two-decade milestone with an Instagram post last year, sharing a gallery of photos from the film.

One standout behind-the-scenes shot featured Hathaway posing alongside Andrews and director Garry Marshall, in which both women flashed smiles while holding corndogs. "Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑," Hathaway wrote alongside her nostalgic post.

Hathaway always knew the story of her character Mia Thermopolis' journey to Genovian royalty, based on Meg Cabot's book series, would be a hit.

As she told PEOPLE back in January 2019, "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric."

And starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for the actress, who would go on to win an Academy Award for her role as Fantine in 2012's Les Misérables.

"Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said.

She added: "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."