Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman reveal the performances they thought were better than their Oscar-winning ones

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman play Agree or Disagree on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. (Bravo)

In a fun and free-wheeling interview with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday, both actresses admitted that they think their Oscar-winning roles weren’t the best performances of their careers, and each revealed which one they like better.

In support of their new drama film, May December, Portman and Moore sat with Cohen to discuss a wide array of topics like their first celebrity crushes and first concerts — Robert Redford and Cheap Trick for Moore and Patrick Swayze and Debbie Gibson for Portman. But it was a rather epic game of Agree or Disagree that sparked further conversation beyond some of their answers.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of their interview.

The game

With the goal of seeing how closely aligned costars Portman and Moore are, Cohen got them to play Agree or Disagree, where he read statements and they held up signs that said either “agree” or “disagree.”

Among the statements:

“I have never genuinely gotten excited while filming a love scene.” (both agreed)

“I have lied in order to get a job before.” (both agreed)

“I am guilty of taking a project I wasn’t interested in simply for the big paycheck.” (both agreed)

“I don’t regret a single film on my IMDB page.” (both disagreed)

“I have turned down a juicy role because I did not like someone else that was set to star in the picture.” (both agreed)

“I have had a partner in a kissing scene whose breath was so bad I had to offer them a mint.” (both agreed)

“Winning an Oscar is exactly as big a deal as fans think it is.” (both agreed)

But it was the first statement Cohen read — “I consider the role for which I won my Oscar to be my best performance to date” — that both women disagreed with, which prompted Cohen to follow-up later.

He asked them what performances they thought were better than what earned them the hardware. And while both were reluctant to discuss themselves in that way, both answered.

Portman, who won Best Actress for her performance in Black Swan in 2011, said, “I felt like Jackie was a big one for me.” That’s in reference to the biopic she was nominated for in 2017, but ultimately lost to Emma Stone for La La Land.

And when it comes to Moore, who won Best Actress for Still Alice in 2015, she pointed to her performance in the 2002 romance drama Far From Heaven, for which she was also nominated but lost to Nicole Kidman for The Hours.

The lists

#MayDecember stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman discuss their favorite films from each other's remarkable careers. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/dmGOTrNkDQ — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 5, 2023

In a later segment that Cohen calls Watch What Happens 5, he had Portman and Moore read off their five favorite films that the other one has starred in. The pair are clearly close and seemed touched by the other’s list.

Julianne Moore’s Top 5 Favorite Natalie Portman movies:

5. Vox Lux

4. Anywhere But Here

3. Closer

2. Jackie

1. Black Swan

Natalie Portman’s Top 5 Favorite Julianne Moore movies:

5. Far From Heaven

4. Boogie Nights

3. Still Alice

2. The Big Lebowski

1. Safe

Star Wars stuff

Also during the show, Portman was posed a question by a viewer about the fact that her Star Wars costar, Hayden Christensen, has returned to the franchise and asked if she would be interested in doing the same.

She reiterated what she said back in May, which is that no one has asked her but that she is “open to it” if it were to come up, especially considering how fondly she looks back on that experience.

Cohen then asked Portman if she remembers her interactions with the Royal Family when they attended the London premiere of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace back in 1999. Sure enough, she remembers that then-Prince Charles asked her if she was in the original Star Wars trilogy.

“I was like, ‘I’m 18,’” Portman said with a laugh. “But he was very friendly.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sun. - Thurs. on Bravo.