After Making Offensive Comments About Black People And The LGBTQ Community On A Podcast, Julianna Margulies Has Issued An Apology
Julianna Margulies is apologizing for some offensive remarks that she said on a podcast recently.
Let's take it to the tape: The actor recently appeared on an episode of the podcast The Back Room With Andy Ostroy, on which at one point the host, Andy Ostroy, claimed that "people hate Jews" and bizarrely brought up the issue of people using "the wrong pronouns on college campuses."
“Oh my god, forget it,” Julianna replied before making seemingly disparaging comments about people who identify as non-binary, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community at large. “It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them…"
"It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed.”
Julianna then claimed that a "Black lesbian club" at Columbia University screened a film and “put signs up that said, ‘No Jews allowed.’" "As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew,” she said.
“Because I wanna say to them, ‘You fucking idiots. You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?’ Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”
Julianna went on to criticize Black people for not "embracing" Jewish people because “in the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights.”
“The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews,” she then remarked. Jesus Christ, man.
“Here’s what kills me,” she then said, before seemingly addressing young Black people at large. “These kids are calling Jews colonialists. If you’re gonna go with that argument, kids, then get the fuck out of America. Because you were not here first. Native Americans were here first and you owe them a big fucking apology.”
So...yeah. A lot of dumb, ignorant things said, and like clockwork, an apology from Julianna has arrived.
“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop."
"Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”
Whatever you say!