After Making Offensive Comments About Black People And The LGBTQ Community On A Podcast, Julianna Margulies Has Issued An Apology

Julianna Margulies is apologizing for some offensive remarks that she said on a podcast recently.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Let's take it to the tape: The actor recently appeared on an episode of the podcast The Back Room With Andy Ostroy, on which at one point the host, Andy Ostroy, claimed that "people hate Jews" and bizarrely brought up the issue of people using "the wrong pronouns on college campuses."

Araya Doheny / Variety via Getty Images

“Oh my god, forget it,” Julianna replied before making seemingly disparaging comments about people who identify as non-binary, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community at large. “It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them…"

Raymond Hall / GC Imager

"It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed.”

In case you didn't catch on at this point, Julianna is referring to the LGBTQIA+ community's support of Palestinians. Over 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least 6,000 children, have reportedly been killed in retaliatory attacks stemming from the events of Oct. 7, in which 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed — the majority of them civilians — in attacks by Hamas. It was recently revealed that Israel's government knew about plans for the attack over a year ago. Gotham / GC Images

Julianna then claimed that a "Black lesbian club" at Columbia University screened a film and “put signs up that said, ‘No Jews allowed.’" "As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew,” she said.

Juliana has been married to attorney Keith Lieberthal since 2007. Before that, she was married to actor Ron Eldard from 1991 to 2003. John Nacion / Getty Images

“Because I wanna say to them, ‘You fucking idiots. You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?’ Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

Getty Images

Julianna went on to criticize Black people for not "embracing" Jewish people because “in the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights.”

Rob Kim / Getty Images

“The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews,” she then remarked. Jesus Christ, man.

Mega / GC Images

“Here’s what kills me,” she then said, before seemingly addressing young Black people at large. “These kids are calling Jews colonialists. If you’re gonna go with that argument, kids, then get the fuck out of America. Because you were not here first. Native Americans were here first and you owe them a big fucking apology.”

Axelle / FilmMagic

So...yeah. A lot of dumb, ignorant things said, and like clockwork, an apology from Julianna has arrived.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop."

Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

"Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Jean Catuffe / GC Images

Whatever you say!