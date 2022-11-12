Julian Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, posts photo of surprise run-in with Paul McCartney: 'Uncle Paul'

Julian Lennon shares photos of a run-in with his "uncle," Paul McCartney. (Photo: Julian Lennon/Twitter)

It was a happy surprise for musician Julian Lennon. The son of the late Beatles superstar John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia Powell took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he had a run-in with his father’s former bandmate, Paul McCartney.

The artist, who released his comeback album Jude in September 2022, shared a photo of himself and McCartney at an airport, along with a second photo of McCartney showing that he had downloaded Julian’s latest songs on his phone.

“It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul,” Julian tweeted alongside the photos. “So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….”

Julian, who is also a photographer and filmmaker, was met with many warm comments from his followers, who were thrilled to see McCartney and the “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” inspiration together again.

One wrote , “Crazy to think in 2022 you can still see Lennon and McCartney together again.” Another added , “That’s really amazing. Your energies were definitely meant to meet at that time! How cool.” A third shared , “This is so great, Julian! Really meant to be your meeting. He must be so proud of you and your new album, you turning something that he created into something so particular and special to you, just beautiful!”

McCartney famously wrote the Beatles hit song “Hey Jude” for Julian after Lennon and his first wife decided to get divorced. Julian went on to have an estranged relationship with Lennon, but the two reconciled before Lennon’s murder by Mark David Chapman in 1980. In a new interview with iHeartRadio , Julian called “Hey Jude” a “dark reminder of what actually did happen” with his father leaving the family.

In an April interview with Yahoo Entertainment , Julian reflected on his legacy as the son of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, and why he wanted to reclaim Jude for his album name.

“For me, Jude was all about the coming-of-age in many respects, because it was hearkening back to some of the comments and lyrics in ‘Hey Jude,’” he explained. “It just felt like the right title and the right thing, and owning it. That was a different thing — being ‘Julian,’ being ‘Jules,’ being ‘Jude.’ Who I am. It’s about also breaking through any fear and anxiety I used to have about the Beatles, about Dad, about everything.”