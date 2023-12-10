Julia Stiles Teams Up With Chloe Fineman To Recreate ‘Saved The Last Dance’ Scene

Julia Stiles was a surprise guest on Saturday Night Live showing up during Weekend Update for a collaboration with Chloe Fineman.

Colin Jost sets up the bit by announcing Fineman has some intimate gift ideas to share for that special someone in your life as the holidays are around the corner. To do so, strangely, Fineman needs demonstrate it from in front of the news desk.

“I only have one sexy gift idea and I kind of have to demonstrate it. The sexiest gift you can give your partner is to try something new in the bedroom,” she teased Jost and Michael Che.

Her gift was a reenactment of the final dance Stiles performs at the end of Saved the Last Dance. Fineman is dressed in all black just as Sara (Stiles) did in the 2001 film directed by Thomas Carter and co-starring Sean Patrick Thomas.

Fineman does a pretty good job with the choreography but things really kick into gear as Stiles, also wearing the black sweatpants and black top, joined her for the performance as the roaring audience cheered.

Earlier this week, Stiles channeled Katarina “Kat” Stratford, her character in the hit 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You, by reading the “hateful” poem she reads to Patrick Verona, a bad boy portrayed by Heath Ledger.

Watch the SNL sketch in full below.

