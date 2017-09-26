Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook Have a 'Shotgun Wedding'

Julia Stiles is a married mom-to-be!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress shared with her Instagram followers that she had tied the knot with fiance Preston J. Cook.

The artsy photo on the beach shows only Cook's hand -- which now features a gold wedding band -- on Stiles' baby bump. The Save the Last Dance star -- whose face is not seen in the image -- is also cradling her bump while wearing a lace, off-white dress.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Stiles captioned the pic.

The actress went public with her pregnancy in June after announcing her engagement in January 2016. The two first met when Cook was a camera assistant on the 2015 movie Go With Me.

Here's a closer look at Stiles' engagement ring:

