Julia Stiles Expecting Second Baby with Husband Preston J. Cook — See Her Bump!

Julia Stiles is going to be a mom of two!

The actress, 40, is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Preston J. Cook early next year, her representative confirms to PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Stiles debuted her baby bump at a screening of The Humans in New York City. Stiles and Cook are also parents to 4-year-old son Strummer Newcomb.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star put her bump on display in a chic black turtleneck dress and cradled her stomach in photos from the event.

Stiles and Cook tied the knot in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first child.

The actress confirmed the news of their nuptials in an Instagram post at the time, writing, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" alongside a winking face emoji.

"They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle," Stiles' rep later confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia, after initially meeting on her film Go with Me — for which Cook worked as a camera assistant.

Nearly one month after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Strummer. Stiles later opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her career.

"One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don't come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work," the Hustlers star said in February 2019.

Stiles added of parenthood, "It takes your focus off [the work], which makes you better [in the moment]."