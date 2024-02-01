Julia Roberts Shares Loved-Up Photo With Husband Danny Moder To Celebrate His 55th Birthday

Julia Roberts is sending her love to her husband Danny Moder on his special day! On Wednesday, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a romantic photo of her looking up at her husband to celebrate his 55 birthday. "Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world #131," she wrote. Julia met her cinematographer husband on the set of her 2001 film "The Mexican." After dating for a few years, the pair got married in a surprise ceremony on July 4, 2002. Since saying "I do" they have welcomed three children together—19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old son Daniel.

