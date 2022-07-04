Julia Roberts Posts 'Can't Stop Kissing' Pic to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Danny Moder

julia roberts celebrates 20th wedding anniversary. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmD5bVrqjX/?hl=en

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts can't get enough of her husband!

On Monday, the Money Monster actress marked her and Danny Moder's 20th wedding anniversary by posting a snap of the pair intimately kissing.

"⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can'tstopsmiling😊#can'tstopkissing😘," Roberts, 54, captioned the milestone moment on Instagram.

The happily-married couple tied the knot on July 4, 2002, and Roberts teased earlier this year that she planned on celebrating with "more kissing."

"Yes. This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder," the Oscar-winner joked on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show while discussing her Starz series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Kevin Mazur/Getty Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

"How are you gonna celebrate?" asked host Cagle, to which Roberts replied, "More kissing!"

"Just more kissing?" Cagle added. "Yeah," said Roberts, as Cagle declared, "That's the secret. That's the secret — never stop kissing!"

Roberts jokingly added her key piece of marriage advice too: "Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing."

To which co-host, Julia Cunningham said, "That's good advice."

"Yeah, it is," the actress agreed.

The Erin Brockovich star hasn't shied away from gushing about her romance with Moder, 53, in the past, with whom she shares three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, both 17, and Henry, 15.

In a 2015 interview with PEOPLE, she praised Moder as "my favorite person on the planet." At the time, she was promoting her then-upcoming movie film Secret in Their Eyes, in which Moder served as cinematographer.

"It was amazing," Roberts said of working with her husband. "It was so great. He's my favorite person on the planet, so I love spending time with him and I love his work ethic. His point of view is really valuable to me. It was great."

She continued, "Also, when you feel like you have to do scenes where you're sort of really exposing yourself in a way that I wouldn't do sitting here with you guys comfortably, but if he was sitting right behind me and I felt some sense of that security, it just makes you want to do more, really."

Roberts echoed similar sentiments at the Chopard Trophée Dinner ahead of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Presenting awards to actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden, Roberts told the audience, "Everybody get a picture and you know what we are going to do, we're going to put all of our phones down," Variety reported.

"This is about cinema, which is the love of my life second to my husband," added Roberts, shouting out her longtime love.