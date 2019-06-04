Julia Roberts and Patricia Arquette on Thriving in Hollywood as ‘Rad 51-Year-Old’ Women

Performers taking part in our Actors on Actors conversations usually come prepared. But Patricia Arquette has done more than her share of homework when she walks into a Hollywood studio on a Sunday afternoon to interview Julia Roberts. Arquette, who jokes she wants a career pivot to hosting a talk show, has scribbled detailed notes on a sheet of paper — and goes one step further in the green room, asking Twitter followers to submit questions too.

A late-night interview show may not be out of reach for Arquette. Once on camera, she conducts one of the more probing interviews of the weekend — with a little help from her 300,000 or so social-media friends. “Now, do you know any of these people?” Roberts wonders as Arquette starts reading from her phone.

Related stories

From 'The Act' to 'True Detective,' Supporting Roles Come With Multiple Layers

Billy Porter and Rachel Brosnahan on Why Representation Matters on TV

“No, I don’t,” Arquette says. “You’re a loved woman. Deal with it.”

Really, both of them are. Roberts and Arquette have both won Oscars and every other award known to woman­kind. And they proved that they retain the capacity to surprise. Arquette went dark, first as a prison employee involved in a breakout on Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and then as a villainous mother on Hulu’s “The Act.” And Roberts, among the last holdout movie stars to make the leap into television, found a project worthy of her dramatic chops, as a therapist at a facility for war veterans on Amazon’s “Homecoming.” TV may have been a new frontier for Roberts — but she took to it as easily as Arquette did to interviewing.

Patricia Arquette: I have a funny story.

Julia Roberts: OK.

PA: So many, many, many years ago, one of my early auditions was for a movie called “3,000.” Most people don’t know that “3,000” was the original “Pretty Woman” script. And the ending was really heavy.

JR: Threw her out of the car, threw the money on top of her, as memory serves, and just drove away, leaving her in some dirty alley.

PA: Right. So it really read like a gritty art movie. When you first read it, it was that incarnation.

JR: I got the part in “3,000.” I love that you’re asking me this question, but I had no business being in a movie like that. This small movie company folded over the weekend, and by Monday, I didn’t have a job.

PA: Wow.

JR: There was one producer that stayed with the script, and it went to Disney. I thought, “Went to Disney? Are they going to animate it?” Garry Marshall came on, and because he’s a great human being, he felt it would only be fair to meet me, since I had this job for three days and lost it. And they changed the whole thing. And it became more something that is in my wheelhouse.

PA: I never knew any of that. But I also had a fantasy of recasting you in “3,000,” the original script, and you could even do it now.

JR: I couldn’t do it then. I couldn’t do it now. Thank God it fell apart. Even in “Pretty Woman,” if I had to be in a slip, I’d be covered in hives. I was breaking out in a cold sweat watching “Escape at Dannemora.”… Oh, my Christ. I just don’t even know.

PA: For me, I’m completely the opposite in my personal life. I take baths in the dark often, really in real life. So I’m really uptight, and yet I’ve played several parts that are very sexually more free than I am, and comfortable. For me, when I was looking at the sex scenes in “Escape at Dannemora,” it was like, “I’m going to gain all this weight. It’s going to be the first time I’m ever not going to use body makeup.” I want to move away from myself and have the conversation: What kind of body types are acceptable? Who’s sexy, and who gets to decide who’s sexy?

JR: Well, you were hot as a pistol, and very compelling, but … Do you break for lunch after that? Where is everybody? Who’s standing there?

PA: What I have found in these parts that have been more sexual, there’s always this coven of women from the wardrobe department and makeup people. They’re there with robes. They don’t even say anything, but they’re like, “We’re here.”

JR: Yeah, you just feel it.

PA: So you feel this strength from women, and even male allies were like, “Yeah, we’re not going to have any monitors around the set.” I had to do this one part with David Lynch, and I was going to have to walk around totally naked in the scene, and I was so uptight. And I said, and maybe I could get sued for this now, “I’m going to take off my robe. If I turn around, and I see you, and you don’t need to be on this set, I’m going to punch you in the face.”