Julia Roberts Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss Of Ex Matthew Perry

Julia Roberts has broken her silence on the death of her former flame Matthew Perry.

The “Leave the World Behind” star spoke to Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview published Monday in which she described the loss as “heartbreaking.”

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” Roberts said of Perry, who died at age 52 in October. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

“The “Pretty Woman” star and Perry became romantically involved thanks to a memorable role Roberts did in a post-Super Bowl episode of “Friends” in 1996.”

Actor Matthew Perry and actress Julia Roberts hug each other on the set of "Friends."

Roberts seemed to dodge a question about Perry on “The View” Tuesday, Deadline reported.

“As you know, Matthew Perry has recently passed,” co-host Sara Haines asked Roberts on the show. “Do you have a favorite memory of your time with ‘Friends?’”

Roberts decided to side-step the question by saying she is “football fanatic,” and appearing on the sitcom’s “Super Bowl episode made me feel that much closer to the Super Bowl, which I’ve never been to.”

It’s easy to understand why Roberts has been careful in her remarks concerning Perry’s death, which occurred last month when the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles.

Perry, who wrote about his three-month relationship with Roberts in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” was pretty open about dumping her due to his own fragile ego.

“I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” he wrote, according to the Sunday Times. “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”