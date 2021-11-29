Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 17th Birthday with Rare Photo: 'Sweetest Years of Life'

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts' twins are only a year away from adulthood!

On Sunday, Roberts, 54, posted an adorable throwback photo on Instagram of her twins: daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter in celebration of their 17th birthday.

Roberts captioned the photo — that was accompanied by celebratory birthday emojis and features her snuggling up with them as infants — "17 of the Sweetest years of life."

The Pretty Woman star shares the twins with husband and cinematographer Danny Moder. Roberts and Moder, 52, are also parents to son Henry Daniel, 14.

The post drew attention from the star's niece Emma Roberts, who showed the twins love in the comment section with three red heart emojis.

In July, Hazel made a red carpet debut alongside Moder at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Flag Day in Cannes, France, Entertainment Tonight reported.

That same month, Roberts and Moder marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

The Academy Award winner shared a rare photo of the two of them snuggled together on the beach. "19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts wrote in the caption.

The actress previously raved about Moder to PEOPLE in 2017, sharing that she is still in awe of her husband after so many years of marriage. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream," she said. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'"

They met on the set of her and Brad Pitt's 2001 film The Mexican, for which Moder served as cinematographer. The couple later tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002.