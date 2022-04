World Reuters

Vietnam's Defence Ministry has detained a former commander of its coast guard on suspicion of embezzlement, the government said on Monday, the latest arrest as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its long-running crackdown on graft. Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son was arrested last Wednesday along with six other senior coast guard officials for their involvement in an "embezzlement case", the government said in a statement, which did not elaborate on the alleged offence. Reuters could not immediately reach the Vietnam Coast Guard for comment.