Julia Louis-Dreyfus tells breast cancer 'f*** you' after surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is kicking cancer’s you know what.

The Veep star revealed on Wednesday she successfully underwent surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. Taking to social media to share the news, Louis-Dreyfus wrote that she’s “feeling happy and ready to rock,” while sharing a glamorous “first post op photo.”

View photos Photo: Julia Louis-Dreyfus via Twitter More

The photo appears to be from a 2013 shoot for New York Magazine, but we have no doubt she’s looking just as fab.

In September, just days after she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Louis-Dreyfus shared with the world that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I’m the one,” she announced on Instagram. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through the union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who celebrated her 57th birthday in January, has been open about her battle. The Seinfeld star celebrated her last day of chemotherapy last month by posting a video of her two sons dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

It’s no surprise, the award-winning comedic actress kept a sense of humor throughout the process.

Production on the hit HBO show halted as Louis-Dreyfus completed chemotherapy and had surgery, but she will begin filming the final season of Veep in August.

“Veep is on hiatus. We’ll start filming in August, and it will air in 2019,” star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly in January. “We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her [perspectives] have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well-loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.