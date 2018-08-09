Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Work on Veep Following Cancer Treatment: 'Season 7, Baby!'

It’s back to work for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The actress shared a photo of herself at the table read with the rest of the Veep cast on Thursday.

“Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this? @veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!” she captioned the group selfie.

In the photo, Louis-Dreyfus, 57, smiles alongside cast members Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole and more.

This will be the critically acclaimed HBO comedy’s final season. Episodes will air in 2019.

Louis-Dreyfus spent the summer soaking up the sun in Hawaii with her husband Brad Hall after undergoing surgery for breast cancer in February.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep (which set the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series).

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kisses Her Husband Under the Mistletoe on Christmas Eve Amid Cancer Battle

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The Seinfeld alum has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. In January, she completed her last round of chemotherapy, and in February she underwent surgery.